NASCAR fans have a quieter week ahead as the 2026 national series season winds down. The latest NASCAR TV schedule, released November 29, covers November 30 through December 6, with live racing focused on the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway.

The schedule also includes classic NASCAR races, documentaries, and interviews across FS2 and other platforms. The Snowball Derby is the week’s main event, giving fans several days of late-model racing during the off-season.

FloRacing will carry much of the action, including practice, qualifying, and race coverage. NASCAR TV listings also offer a chance to revisit major moments from the 2026 season and remember Dale Earnhardt, 25 years after his death. All listed times are Eastern.

NASCAR TV Schedule: Snowball Derby Coverage on FloRacing

The Snowball Derby leads the NASCAR TV schedule from December 1 through December 6. The event takes place at Five Flags Speedway and features several days of late-model stock car racing.

FloRacing begins coverage with the Snowball Derby Kickoff Show on Tuesday, December 1, at 7:45 p.m. Live action starts Wednesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. The coverage continues Thursday, December 3, with Day 1 at 10:45 a.m., followed by Day 2 on Friday, December 4, at the same time.

Saturday, December 5, brings Day 3 coverage at 10:45 a.m. before the event wraps up Sunday, December 6, at noon with Day 4. FloRacing will carry the multi-day coverage, while the NASCAR Channel will show Snowball Derby Qualifying Day on Friday.

The Snowball Derby remains a major off-season event for late-model drivers, attracting established racers and rising talent looking to compete at Five Flags Speedway.

NASCAR TV Schedule: Daytona 500 and Dale Earnhardt Re-Airs

The NASCAR TV schedule also features several re-airs on FS2. On Friday, December 4, fans can watch the 2026 Daytona 500 again at 4:30 p.m. The race offers another look at the season-opening event before the sport begins preparing for 2027.

At 7:30 p.m., FS2 will air We’ve Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later, a documentary marking 25 years since the death of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.

The programming continues at 8:30 p.m. with a re-air of Suárez. On Saturday, December 5, FS2 will show Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour featuring Kyle Larson at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, December 1, also includes SPEED With Harvick & Buxton at 4 a.m. on FS2. Monday, November 30, has no events listed on the weekly guide.

Where to Watch Racing and Streaming

NASCAR’s TV and streaming coverage continues across several networks and platforms. FOX, FS1 and FS2 cover selected events, while Prime Video, TNT Sports, NBC, USA Network and The CW also carry NASCAR programming under the current media rights agreements.

Fans can stream content through the FOX Sports App, NBC Sports App, Peacock and FloRacing. NASCAR Channel also offers 24/7 programming on platforms such as Prime Video, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and Xumo.

NASCAR.com provides the full weekly TV guide, The CW station finder and information for viewers outside the United States.

The 2026 Cup Series season ended with the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 8. With the national series season over, NASCAR TV programming now focuses on reruns, documentaries, and regional events like the Snowball Derby. The schedule will gradually shift toward the 2027 season, which traditionally begins with the Cook Out Clash and Daytona 500 in February.