Denny Hamlin collected four points-paying NASCAR Cup Series victories in 2026, but one of his most lucrative trips to Victory Lane didn’t earn him a single championship point.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway in May, adding a $1 million winner’s prize to an already productive season behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota.

Between his four regular-season victories and his All-Star Race triumph, Hamlin’s five wins carried an estimated financial value of $4.59 million to $5.49 million for Joe Gibbs Racing, based on reported race purses and historical winner payout estimates.

Three of those victories came on consecutive points-paying race weekends, making the stretch between late May and mid-June particularly valuable for the No. 11 team.

Denny Hamlin’s Million-Dollar Payday at Dover

For all the uncertainty surrounding individual NASCAR race payouts, the All-Star Race offers a rare exception with its advertised $1 million winner’s prize.

Hamlin collected the top prize on May 17 at Dover Motor Speedway, where the exhibition race carried a reported total purse of $3,093,000.

Unlike a traditional Cup Series race, the All-Star Race does not award championship points. Its appeal lies largely in the seven-figure prize awaiting the winner.

Hamlin then won at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31, Michigan International Speedway on June 7 and Pocono Raceway on June 14.

Based on estimated race payouts, those three June and late-May victories alone could have been worth between $2.7 million and $3.37 million to Joe Gibbs Racing.

Breaking Down the Estimated Value of Denny Hamlin’s Five NASCAR Wins

Each of Hamlin’s four points-paying victories in 2026 carried a reported purse of $11,233,037.

Applying a historical industry estimate of 8% to 10% of the total purse for the winning entry, and accounting for the advertised All-Star Race prize, here’s what each victory could have been worth:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 15): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Dover Motor Speedway (May 17, All-Star Race): $1 million

Nashville Superspeedway (May 31): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Michigan International Speedway (June 7): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Pocono Raceway (June 14): $898,643 to $1,123,304

Combined race purses: $48,025,148.

Estimated winnings from five victories: $4.59 million to $5.49 million.

The actual payouts could differ because NASCAR’s published purses incorporate several forms of compensation, including charter-related payments.

How Much Did Denny Hamlin Personally Earn From His NASCAR Wins?

The distinction between team winnings and a driver’s personal earnings is particularly interesting in Hamlin’s case.

As both a Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan, Hamlin has a financial stake in NASCAR from two different sides of the garage.

His personal compensation as the driver of the No. 11 Toyota, however, is governed by his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing. NASCAR distributes race winnings to teams, while drivers are compensated according to their individual agreements.

Without access to Hamlin’s contract, his exact share of those winnings remains unknown. The advertised $1 million All-Star Race prize should not automatically be interpreted as a $1 million personal payday, either.

Interestingly, Hamlin’s own team also enjoyed a potentially lucrative season. Tyler Reddick’s six Cup Series victories carried an estimated value of $6.1 million to $7.2 million for 23XI Racing.

Between Hamlin and Reddick, the two drivers’ 11 combined victories, including the All-Star Race, represented an estimated $10.7 million to $12.7 million in race winnings across the two organizations.