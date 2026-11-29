James Small says the No. 19 team saw Chase Briscoe’s 2025 title run coming. The Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief said plenty of people outside the shop doubted Briscoe’s first NASCAR Cup Series season with the team, and he wasn’t one of them.

Small reflected on that season on the Dinner With Racers podcast. He also admitted the way the year ended at Phoenix Raceway still bothers him.

Briscoe arrived at JGR in 2025 after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down. He took over the No. 19 Toyota from Martin Truex Jr., switched manufacturers and finished third in the final standings.

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“Obviously, it’s very hard the way the format was and everything to get to there. But I think, you know, the run we had from, you know, I think race 11 through last year to the end of the season, you know, only one car scored more points than us for that whole period,” Small said.

Race 11 came in early May. From that point through Phoenix, Small said, the No. 19 outscored every car in the garage but one.

“Me internally knew we were capable of doing that because we are a really good team. I know a lot of people didn’t think that. So, yeah, it wasn’t a surprise to me,” Small said.

The wins took longer to arrive. Briscoe’s first trip to Victory Lane in JGR colors came at Pocono Raceway in June 2025, with Denny Hamlin second.

Small had history on his side, too. He took over the No. 19 pit box in 2020 and won eight Cup races with Truex before Briscoe arrived.

James Small Admits The Phoenix Loss Still Stings

The second half of 2025 delivered. Briscoe won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the fall race at Talladega Superspeedway, and the No. 19 led the Cup Series with seven poles.

Then came the finale. Briscoe was closing on the leaders in the last stage at Phoenix when a second tire went flat, and he came home 18th.

One of the hosts said a loss like that has to eat at a crew chief.

“Yeah, it does,” Small said.

The hosts also floated the idea that Briscoe had almost been JGR’s best car that year. Small cut in with one word: “Denny.” When the hosts agreed Hamlin had been better, Small made it plain.

“Denny did better,” Small said.

Hamlin finished second in the 2025 standings, one spot ahead of Briscoe, after leading 208 laps in the Phoenix finale.

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Briscoe’s second season with Small ended in sixth place. He matched his 2025 total of three wins.

The best stretch came in October. Briscoe won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, then beat Christopher Bell by 0.029 seconds at Charlotte Motor Speedway a week later. Heavy broke down his numbers at 1.5-mile tracks after the Las Vegas win.

None of that looked likely in February. Briscoe had three finishes outside the top 35 in the opening four races, and his first win didn’t come until July 5 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The 2027 season will be Briscoe’s third with Small on the pit box. Small has 14 Cup wins as a crew chief, eight with Truex and six with Briscoe, but he is still looking for his first championship.