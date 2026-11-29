James Small believes NASCAR’s data sharing worked against Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief said the SMT data NASCAR hands to every team let rivals copy what Truex did at his best tracks.

Small made the comments on the Dinner With Racers podcast. He knows Truex’s driving as well as anyone, having worked with him as an engineer and then as his crew chief.

Small joined Truex’s team as lead engineer at Furniture Row Racing in 2018. He followed Truex to JGR and called his races from 2020 until Truex stepped away from full-time racing after 2024.

James Small Says SMT Data Exposed Martin Truex Jr.’s Edge

“Martin probably wished there was never SMT because a lot of people would have been able to copy what he does in certain tracks and things like that. That was probably a big disadvantage for someone like him because I don’t think he got much out of it. It could mimic him, especially at the tracks he was exceptional at,” Small said.

SMT is the company behind the live tracking and telemetry feed NASCAR shares across the Cup garage. Engineers can pull up how hard a rival hit the brakes, when he went back to the gas and which groove he used.

For most drivers, that is a useful reference. For a driver whose speed came from feel in a sliding car, Small’s argument is that it handed the field his playbook.

The debate hasn’t gone away. Ryan Blaney has pushed for limits that would let drivers see data only from their own team.

Martin Truex Jr. Kept Winning After The Rules Changed

The pushback started as soon as NASCAR made rival data easier to get. Kurt Busch was among the critics in 2018, and Autosport reported that he called the change “absurd.”

Truex was the reigning champion at the time. Furniture Row and Cole Pearn had carried him to the 2017 title, with eight wins along the way.

Truex still found Victory Lane once everyone could see his data. He was the runner-up to Joey Logano in 2018, then won seven times in his first JGR season in 2019.

He added 15 wins over six seasons at JGR and finished his full-time career with 34 Cup victories. Small isn’t saying the data slowed Truex down. He is saying it took away some of what made him tough to beat at tracks where his feel stood out.

James Small Has Seen Both Sides Of SMT Data

Small now uses the same tools with Chase Briscoe, who has won six races in two seasons on the No. 19. Three years ago, he made the case for what the data can do for a driver.

After Shane van Gisbergen won the Chicago Street Race in his Cup Series debut, Small talked about whether the Supercars champion could make the jump to ovals. He said it would be incredibly difficult, but not impossible.

“Especially now in the current day with all the simulation and the SMT data and having good teammates and people to lean on, and the cars just being a little more like a race car these days,” Small said in a 2023 NASCAR.com story.

Van Gisbergen went on to win five races as a Cup rookie in 2025. Between the two comments, Small has laid out both sides of the debate. Data that helps a newcomer catch up can also give away what a veteran figured out on his own.