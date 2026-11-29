Michael Atwell didn’t hold back after finishing fifth in the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 at Freedom Factory. Following a spin involving NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar, Atwell called the Spire Motorsports driver a “moron” during a post-race interview with Short Track Scene.

Hocevar, meanwhile, recovered from the incident to win the UARA National Super Late Model feature and its $30,000 prize. He offered a different view of the contact before responding to Atwell on social media with a pointed but lighthearted message.

The incident happened on Lap 52, shortly after Hocevar took the lead from Atwell with a bumper-and-door pass. Atwell responded the following corner by spinning Hocevar, sending both drivers to the rear.

Hocevar worked his way back through the field as cautions and other incidents reshaped the race. After a late restart penalty for Ty Majeski, Hocevar eventually passed Colin Allman with 10 laps remaining to secure the victory. Atwell recovered to finish fifth.

Michael Atwell Calls Carson Hocevar a “Moron” After Contact

Atwell made it clear he wasn’t happy with Hocevar’s move before the spin. He questioned how the Cup Series driver approached the pass and accused him of driving through other competitors.

“I mean, he’s just a moron,” Atwell said. “You hear him after the race, and he talks about how hard it is to pass and how these cars are so aero-sensitive, yet he enters on the bottom and drives through you.

“Listen, he can do that to other people; we’re not gonna do that.”

The comments came after the Lap 52 incident that sent both drivers to the back of the field in the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128.

Carson Hocevar Explains the Michael Atwell Incident

Hocevar offered a different explanation for the contact, pointing to the difficult passing conditions at Freedom Factory and describing what happened with Atwell’s No. 14 car.

“Yeah, it was fun,” Hocevar told Short Track Scene. “Really, really tough to pass. They [Freedom Factory] sprayed the bottom, and it became pretty dominant. I barely got Atwell in the No. 14, I thought I did it kinda nice. He was slowing up so I felt like I could give him a little bit of a shot, and he just wanted to spin me out, which was cool like, I don’t mind it.”

Hocevar viewed the contact as part of the racing, while Atwell clearly disagreed with the move. The incident became a talking point among short-track fans after the race.

Carson Hocevar Responds to Michael Atwell on Social Media

Hocevar later responded to Atwell’s criticism on X after Short Track Scene shared the interview. His message kept the same relaxed tone he used when discussing the on-track incident.

“I mean I had fun, Michael Atwell. That was good racing! (won’t let me tag him).”

Hocevar won the Bigley Memorial 128 while driving for Richie Wauters Motorsports. The UARA National event paid $30,000 to the winner and attracted short-track competitors and NASCAR drivers.

Atwell finished fifth behind Hocevar, Colin Allman, Cody Brinson and Dylan Bigley. Neither driver made further public comments about the incident following their exchange.