Back-to-back NASCAR champion Kyle Larson’s bid for a fifth Turkey Night Grand Prix victory unraveled Saturday after taking a hit from Gavin Miller, drawing boos at Ventura Raceway in the annual USAC midget racing event.

The incident turned Miller’s runner-up finish into a flashpoint, leaving fans debating his intent while the 19-year-old offered what fans took as a halfhearted apology after the race.

Larson had charged from 15th into second by lap 67 when Miller bumped him three times from behind along the backstretch, according to Richie Murray of Speed Sport. Larson spun and stopped in Turn 3, where Daison Pursley and Kevin Thomas Jr. hit his car, causing a pileup. Larson returned, but another spin on lap 86 ended his night in 18th. Miller finished second, 2.508 seconds behind winner Jacob Denney, as boos came from a sellout crowd. Justin Grant took third.

Saturday’s 98-lapper was the 85th edition of a midget classic whose winners list dates to 1934 at Gilmore Stadium. The race has moved among several Southern California tracks, with Ventura Raceway, a one-fifth-mile dirt oval, hosting in 1997 and again starting in 2016 (no race was held in 2020). It closed the USAC National Midget season, with $15,000 and the Aggie Hat trophy awaiting the winner. Ron Shuman holds the record with eight victories.

Watch video of the crash, and race highlights, below.

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Gavin Miller Apologizes to Kyle Larson for Turkey Night Contact

“I got into him down the back straightaway. He had a talk with me back there in the pits, and it is what it is. I apologize to him,” Miller said in a post-race interview after his runner-up finish. “We were racing really hard up front, and stuff happens. I don’t want to make this seem like it’s the only story, but I want to thank my guys and everything they do for me. I’m thankful to be in this position.”

Miller acknowledged getting into Larson and apologized, but did not say whether he hit Larson on purpose. An interviewer called the incident “the elephant in the room.”

Many fans weren’t satisfied. Numerous replies to FloRacing’s post about the incident called the move a deliberate “dump” and argued that Miller could have tried a cleaner pass. A smaller group defended it as hard racing or pointed to Larson’s own aggressive style. Others faulted Miller’s answer, saying he failed to fully own what happened.

“Not exactly a great answer when it looked like an intentional move …” motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck wrote on social media about Miller’s interview.

“Intentionally wrecked him because he passed you clean what a p****,” wrote one fan online. “SOOOOOO glad Gavin Miller didn’t Win! Really Crappy Dump Move-NOT just racing!” wrote another.

“What a chicken s*** response by @Gavin_Miller97 … BRO YOU WRECKED HIM!!!!!” a third fan wrote after viewing Miller’s post-race comments. “Couldn’t even own it,” noted another fan.

And Larson? As of Sunday, no public comment from him about the contact had surfaced. Miller’s account of their talk did not reveal what Larson told him.

Kyle Larson and Gavin Miller Careers and Backgrounds

Larson, 34, of Elk Grove, California, won his third NASCAR Cup Series championship on Nov. 8, his second straight, driving Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet. He started racing at age 7 and has piled up more than 250 career victories, including the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona with three co-drivers. He was also the 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year. On dirt, his resume includes the Chili Bowl Nationals and a fourth Knoxville Nationals title this year. His Turkey Night wins came in 2012, 2016, 2019 and 2023, leaving him second only to Shuman on the event’s all-time list.

Miller, 19, is an Allentown, Pennsylvania, native who won multiple national .25 midget championships as a youngster. He was the 2023 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year and added three series wins in 2025. This season, driving for Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian, he broke through in a USAC sprint car for his first national series win, pacing all 40 laps Oct. 17 in Amarillo, Texas. He followed by capturing the Western World Championships and $42,450 in Arizona. His Turkey Night ride was the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian No. 97.