The NASCAR offseason is in full swing, but one of the most anticipated weekends in American short-track racing is just days away.

The 59th annual Snowball Derby returns to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, from Dec. 3-6, featuring four days of on-track action at the half-mile paved oval.

With past winners including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson, the prestigious Super Late Model race has a rich history of attracting NASCAR talent and some of the country’s best short-track racers.

Sunday’s 300-lap main event will see drivers compete for the coveted Tom Dawson Trophy and a $50,000 winner’s prize.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 Snowball Derby, including the full on-track schedule, race start time and streaming information.

When Is the 2026 Snowball Derby?

The 59th annual Snowball Derby is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT).

Festivities begin Tuesday, Dec. 1, with the FloRacing Kickoff Party at 7 p.m. CT, followed by team arrivals and technical inspections Wednesday. On-track action begins Thursday.

How to Watch the 2026 Snowball Derby

For the third consecutive year, the Snowball Derby will stream live exclusively on FloRacing.

Fans can watch all four days of racing with a FloRacing subscription through the following platforms:

Online: FloRacing.com

Streaming devices: Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV

Mobile: FloSports app for iOS and Android

Event replays will also be available to subscribers.

2026 Snowball Derby Full On-Track Schedule

Friday evening’s Snowball Derby qualifying session will be particularly important, with drivers who fail to secure a starting spot getting another opportunity in Saturday’s 40-lap qualifier.

Saturday also features the Snowflake 125 for Pro Late Models before Sunday’s marquee race.

All times below are Central Time (CT).

Thursday, Dec. 3

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Late Model rotating practice

5-6:30 p.m.: Pro Truck, Street Stock and Pure Stock practice

6:45 p.m.: Pro Truck, Street Stock and Pure Stock qualifying

7:45 p.m.: Pre-race festivities

8 p.m.: Pro Truck 50

To follow: Street Stocks 50 and Pure Stock 35

Friday, Dec. 4

10-10:45 a.m.: Snowball Derby practice

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Snowflake practice

Noon-1 p.m.: Modifieds practice

1 p.m.: Snowball Derby practice

2 p.m.: Snowflake practice

3 p.m.: Modifieds qualifying

5 p.m.: Crown Stock practice and qualifying

6 p.m.: Snowball Derby qualifying

7 p.m.: Dodge Sno-Brawl

To follow: Modifieds of Mayhem 75 and Crown Stock Invitational 25

Saturday, Dec. 5

10-11 a.m.: Snowflake practice

11-11:45 a.m.: Outlaw practice

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Snowball Derby non-qualified drivers practice

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Snowball Derby final practice

2 p.m.: Outlaw qualifying

3 p.m.: Snowflake qualifying

To follow: Snowflake qualifier race (40 laps, four transfers)

To follow: Snowball Derby qualifier race (40 laps, four transfers)

6 p.m.: Outlaws 75

To follow: Snowflake 125

Sunday, Dec. 6

11:30 a.m.: Engine warmups and cars to grid

Noon: Pre-race festivities

1 p.m.: 59th annual Snowball Derby (300 laps)

All scheduled events and start times are subject to change.