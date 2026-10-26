Hi, Subscriber

NASCAR Driver Leaves Talladega With Arm in Cast After Terrifying Wreck

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 15: Riley Herbst, driver of the #35 Monster Energy Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 15, 2026 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Riley Herbst walked away from one of the most frightening crashes of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. But he wasn’t leaving the track completely unscathed.

Hours after his No. 35 Toyota slammed into the inside wall during a massive late-race wreck, Herbst was spotted in the garage area with his left wrist and forearm heavily wrapped and supported.

Photos shared by NASCAR reporters showed the 23XI Racing driver speaking with media members and inspecting his damaged car after being released from the infield care center.

Despite the alarming images, Herbst offered an encouraging update on his condition, along with a little humor.

Riley Herbst Speaks Out After Violent Talladega Crash

Herbst was among several drivers caught in a multicar accident with five laps remaining in Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

The wreck sent Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford flipping onto its roof, while Herbst suffered an especially brutal impact against the inside SAFER barrier.

The collision was severe enough to interrupt the broadcast feed from Herbst’s in-car camera, adding to concerns as safety workers responded.

Herbst eventually climbed from his damaged Toyota with assistance and walked to a waiting safety vehicle.

NASCAR subsequently confirmed that Herbst had been evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Herbst Offers Encouraging Update Despite Arm Injury

Following the race, Herbst was photographed wearing a substantial wrap around his left wrist and forearm.

Speaking with USA Sports, Herbst offered a memorable response when asked about his condition.

“My dad always said, if you are going to be dumb, be tough. So, cheers.”

The remark provided some welcome levity after an accident that had left viewers fearing the worst.

Herbst was also seen examining his wrecked race car in the garage, an encouraging sight following the violent impact.

NASCAR is also taking Herbst’s No. 35 Toyota to its Research and Development Center for further examination following the violent crash. The car sustained extensive damage after striking the inside SAFER barrier, and the additional inspection will give NASCAR an opportunity to study how it performed during the impact.

Although he was released from the care center, the extent of his wrist or arm injury has not been publicly confirmed. The wrap visible in postrace photographs does not, by itself, establish whether he suffered a fracture.

Herbst’s race ended with a 36th-place finish, but the result was secondary to the news that he was able to walk away and speak with reporters afterward.

For a driver who had just experienced one of Talladega’s hardest hits, that was the most important development of the afternoon.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

0 Comments

NASCAR Driver Leaves Talladega With Arm in Cast After Terrifying Wreck

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on NASCAR News

More Heavy on NASCAR News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x