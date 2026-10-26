NASCAR Driver Leaves Talladega With Arm in Cast After Terrifying Wreck

Riley Herbst walked away from one of the most frightening crashes of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. But he wasn’t leaving the track completely unscathed.

Hours after his No. 35 Toyota slammed into the inside wall during a massive late-race wreck, Herbst was spotted in the garage area with his left wrist and forearm heavily wrapped and supported.

Photos shared by NASCAR reporters showed the 23XI Racing driver speaking with media members and inspecting his damaged car after being released from the infield care center.

Despite the alarming images, Herbst offered an encouraging update on his condition, along with a little humor.

Riley Herbst Speaks Out After Violent Talladega Crash

Herbst was among several drivers caught in a multicar accident with five laps remaining in Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

The wreck sent Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford flipping onto its roof, while Herbst suffered an especially brutal impact against the inside SAFER barrier.

The collision was severe enough to interrupt the broadcast feed from Herbst’s in-car camera, adding to concerns as safety workers responded.

Herbst eventually climbed from his damaged Toyota with assistance and walked to a waiting safety vehicle.

NASCAR subsequently confirmed that Herbst had been evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Herbst Offers Encouraging Update Despite Arm Injury

Following the race, Herbst was photographed wearing a substantial wrap around his left wrist and forearm.

Speaking with USA Sports, Herbst offered a memorable response when asked about his condition.

“My dad always said, if you are going to be dumb, be tough. So, cheers.”

The remark provided some welcome levity after an accident that had left viewers fearing the worst.

Herbst was also seen examining his wrecked race car in the garage, an encouraging sight following the violent impact.

NASCAR is also taking Herbst’s No. 35 Toyota to its Research and Development Center for further examination following the violent crash. The car sustained extensive damage after striking the inside SAFER barrier, and the additional inspection will give NASCAR an opportunity to study how it performed during the impact.

Although he was released from the care center, the extent of his wrist or arm injury has not been publicly confirmed. The wrap visible in postrace photographs does not, by itself, establish whether he suffered a fracture.

Herbst’s race ended with a 36th-place finish, but the result was secondary to the news that he was able to walk away and speak with reporters afterward.

For a driver who had just experienced one of Talladega’s hardest hits, that was the most important development of the afternoon.