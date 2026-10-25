Chevrolet Reportedly Issues Orders to NASCAR Teams Ahead of Talladega

With three races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase, Chevrolet reportedly has a plan to help Kyle Larson gain ground in the championship standings. And it could have major implications for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

According to NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta, Chevrolet has instructed its teams to work together to help Larson maximize his points haul during the YellaWood 500.

“Talladega chatter from garage area: Hearing Chevy has instructed teams to help Larson,” Trotta posted on X Sunday, Oct. 25. “Don’t let him get hung out at end of stages to max potential for stage points.”

The reported strategy comes as the championship battle enters its final stretch, with Talladega offering both an opportunity to gain significant ground and the risk of losing valuable points in an instant.

Chevrolet’s Reported Strategy Could Impact Toyota Drivers

At Talladega, drafting partners can make or break a driver’s afternoon. A poorly timed move can send a contender backward through the field, while coordinated teammates can help keep one another near the front.

That’s particularly important approaching the end of each stage, when championship points are on the line.

Trotta also shared an interesting perspective from a Toyota crew chief, who suggested Chevrolet’s reported approach could create problems for Toyota’s championship contenders.

“Talking to Toyota CC that may hurt their cars bc so many Chevys up front helps Kyle but also can take stage points away from Toyota drivers,” Trotta wrote.

In other words, the strategy could accomplish two things at once: Help Larson collect points while limiting the opportunities available to his rivals.

Can Chevrolet Execute Its Talladega Plan?

Of course, making a plan at Talladega and successfully executing it are two very different challenges.

Manufacturer alliances have long played a role in superspeedway racing, but the constantly changing draft makes cooperation difficult to maintain.

“It’s one thing to have a plan it’s another to execute,” Trotta added, predicting Chevrolet teams would prioritize Larson’s championship effort.

The reported instructions have not been independently confirmed by Chevrolet.

With Martinsville and Homestead-Miami still to come after Talladega, every stage point could matter. Sunday’s race will offer the first indication of whether Chevrolet’s reported strategy translates into a meaningful championship advantage for Larson.