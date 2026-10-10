Joe Gibbs Reveals Kyle Busch Once Told Him ‘Your Cars Suck’

Joe Gibbs spent 15 seasons working with Kyle Busch, celebrating two NASCAR Cup Series championships and dozens of victories along the way. But even the legendary team owner wasn’t immune to Busch’s famously high expectations.

During Busch’s Celebration of Life at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, Oct. 9, Gibbs shared a hilarious memory of the time his driver finished second at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and still had a few choice words for his boss.

The story offered a welcome moment of humor during an emotional evening honoring the late NASCAR champion.

And as Gibbs recalled, it all started with a postrace interview that seemed to be going surprisingly well.

Joe Gibbs Recalls Kyle Busch’s Blunt Four-Word Complaint

Gibbs explained that he was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon when Busch finished runner-up.

Knowing how difficult Busch could be after a race that didn’t end in victory, Gibbs paid close attention to his driver’s post-race interview.

“I listened to the interviews because sometimes Kyle can be a challenge,” Gibbs recalled.

To his relief, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Busch had finished second, the interview went smoothly, and Gibbs figured his driver was reasonably satisfied.

“So I figured, yeah, great, he finished second, he’s probably OK,” Gibbs said.

Then Busch approached him.

According to Gibbs, the driver walked directly toward him, pointed at him and delivered a four-word assessment of his equipment.

“Your cars suck.”

Gibbs couldn’t help but laugh about the exchange years later.

“So anyway, a challenge every now and then,” he joked.

Joe Gibbs Shares the Side of Kyle Busch Fans Rarely Saw

Busch’s demanding personality was hardly a secret during his years at Joe Gibbs Racing. His determination to win helped produce two Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019, along with 56 Cup victories for the organization.

But Gibbs wanted those gathered Friday to remember more than Busch’s competitive intensity.

Away from the racetrack, he said, Busch had a personality that many fans never got to experience firsthand.

“I gotta tell you, he was funny, had a great sense of humor, didn’t mind laughing at himself and he really was a lot of fun,” Gibbs recalled.

It was a fitting tribute from someone who experienced both sides of Busch: the relentless competitor who wasn’t satisfied with second place and the man who could make people laugh when the racing was over.

And on a night dedicated to celebrating Busch’s life, Gibbs made sure there was room for a few smiles.