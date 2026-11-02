‘Leave Me Room’: Joey Logano Fires Back After Triggering Bell-Hamlin Spin at Martinsville

Joey Logano had a message after his contact with Christopher Bell sent two NASCAR championship contenders spinning at Martinsville Speedway. And he wasn’t interested in backing down.

During Sunday’s Xfinity 500, Logano got into the back of Bell’s No. 20 Toyota, setting off a chain reaction that also collected Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin.

Both drivers were able to continue, but the incident added another complication to an already eventful afternoon at Martinsville.

Now, newly released in-car audio from NASCAR reveals exactly what Logano had to say about the contact. His response was brief, pointed and left little doubt about where he stood.

Joey Logano Fires Back After Christopher Bell Contact

The exchange began when Logano’s team asked him to explain what had happened.

“Alright, talk to us,” came the message over the radio.

Logano didn’t hesitate.

“Leave me room. That’s what I can tell you. I was there.”

Rather than continuing to discuss the incident, his team attempted to turn the conversation toward the condition of his No. 22 Ford.

“Talk to us about your car,” came the next question.

“I can’t tell you anything,” Logano responded.

It was a short exchange, but one that offered a telling glimpse into Logano’s mindset.

He wasn’t apologizing for the contact or suggesting he had misjudged the situation. Instead, his response indicated that he believed he had established his position on the track and should have been given room to race.

Whether Bell saw the incident the same way is another question.

Bell and Hamlin Recover After Martinsville Spin

The consequences extended beyond Logano and Bell.

After the initial contact, Bell’s Toyota made contact with Hamlin’s No. 11, sending both Joe Gibbs Racing drivers spinning and bringing out the caution.

The timing was particularly significant given their positions in the NASCAR Cup Series championship battle.

Bell and Hamlin entered Martinsville among the closest challengers to points leader Kyle Larson, with every position carrying added importance as the season approached its conclusion.

Despite the setback, neither driver was eliminated from the race.

Hamlin recovered to finish sixth, while Bell crossed the line 10th. Logano, meanwhile, finished 18th.

The championship standings ultimately shifted in Bell’s favor. He moved ahead of Hamlin into second place, leaving the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates separated by just three points heading into the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson maintains a 67-point advantage over Bell, with Hamlin another three points behind.

As for Logano, the radio exchange provided his side of an incident that affected two drivers still fighting for the championship.

His position was clear: He believed he deserved more room.

And he wasn’t about to take responsibility for a crash he evidently felt could have been avoided.