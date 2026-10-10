Kurt Busch Shares Emotional Memories of Brother Kyle at NASCAR Celebration of Life

Kurt Busch has spent much of his life watching his younger brother accomplish extraordinary things behind the wheel. On Friday night, however, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion wasn’t focused on Kyle Busch’s victories or records.

Instead, he took fans back to where their story began.

Speaking during Kyle’s Celebration of Life at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 9, Kurt shared heartfelt memories of their childhood, their family’s racing roots and the moment he realized his little brother was destined for something special.

“It’s been an emotional run,” Kurt said. “But this is really, really special.”

He also thanked the NASCAR community for coming together to honor Kyle, who died in June.

“Thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Kurt Busch Remembers Growing Up With Kyle

Before either brother became a NASCAR star, racing was already the center of the Busch family’s world.

Kurt recalled spending countless hours in the garage with their father, Tom, preparing cars for another weekend at the track.

“Dad won just about every weekend, and it was a way of life,” Kurt remembered. “We went to the race track really not to make friends but to grab trophies.”

There were family traditions, too, including their grandmother making what Kurt affectionately described as “lucky hamburgers” before races.

But even then, Kyle was determined to make his own mark.

“Even at that young age, it seemed like he wanted to do everything bigger, better and faster than me,” Kurt said.

Despite their six-year age difference, Kurt quickly recognized his brother’s natural ability. Kyle was already winning championships as a child, eventually becoming difficult for his older brother to beat.

“At a young age, I knew right away he was going to be fast,” Kurt recalled.

Kurt Busch Recalls His Remarkable Prediction About Kyle

One of the evening’s most meaningful memories came when Kurt looked back on his own rookie season in the Cup Series.

When someone asked about his younger brother, Kurt didn’t hesitate to predict that Kyle would eventually surpass him.

“You think I’m good, you just wait till Kyle gets here,” Kurt recalled saying.

It was a prediction that would prove remarkably accurate.

Kyle went on to become a two-time Cup Series champion and one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers, building a career that exceeded even his older brother’s expectations.

“If I could have a little bit of success, he would just go to the stratosphere,” Kurt said.

Kurt also spoke proudly about Kyle’s son, Brexton, whose own racing career is already underway.

For an evening filled with tributes to Kyle’s extraordinary accomplishments, Kurt offered something especially personal: a glimpse of the competitive little brother he knew long before the rest of NASCAR discovered him.