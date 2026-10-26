Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reveals the One Mistake That Cost Him Talladega Win

For a few seconds Sunday afternoon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. looked like he had pulled off another Talladega upset.

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner had survived the chaos, worked his way to the front and put himself in position to steal the YellaWood 500 from the championship contenders. With the checkered flag approaching, all he needed was one more successful defensive move.

Instead, Stenhouse watched Kyle Larson come charging past.

Larson completed a remarkable last-lap comeback to win by just 0.041 seconds over William Byron, with Stenhouse finishing third, only 0.066 seconds behind the winner.

Afterward, Stenhouse explained how a split-second decision turned a potential victory into one of the toughest near-misses of his season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Explains What Went Wrong at Talladega

Stenhouse had the lead coming out of Turn 4, but his situation changed when Austin Hill, who had been running directly behind him, lost power in the No. 33 Chevrolet.

Without Hill providing a push, Stenhouse suddenly found himself vulnerable to the cars closing behind him.

William Byron was approaching in the No. 24 Chevrolet, and Stenhouse moved up the track to defend his position. Byron went to the inside anyway, but the bigger threat was arriving even lower.

Larson, who had been shuffled back to 11th on the final lap, was charging through the field with Ross Chastain pushing him.

Stenhouse never saw that run developing in time.

“I did everything that I felt like I needed to do. I just never saw the No. 5 [Larson] coming,” Stenhouse said after the race.

“I was focused on the No. 24 [Byron] and by the time I realized the No. 5 was coming from five or six positions back, I just wasn’t able to get down and block him.”

It was the kind of decision that can define an entire afternoon at Talladega. Stenhouse anticipated the threat from Byron, but Larson’s momentum on the inside proved impossible to stop.

Stenhouse Left Talladega With One Major Regret

The disappointment was particularly difficult given how well Stenhouse and his Hyak Motorsports team had positioned themselves throughout the final stage.

The No. 47 Chevrolet had the track position to win, and Stenhouse had already demonstrated he could hold his own against the sport’s biggest teams.

But when the race came down to its final few hundred yards, he knew exactly where things had gone wrong.

“It was an awesome day for our No. 47 NOS Energy Chevrolet team,” Stenhouse said. “They worked really hard. The strategy got us in a really good position to lead the race and control the race a lot during that final stage, so I was really happy about that.”

Then came his assessment of the finish.

“Just one wrong move there at the end, trying to block the No. 24, we gave the race to the No. 5.”

Despite the disappointment, Stenhouse finished as the highest-running driver outside the championship Chase. It was also his fourth top-five finish of 2026, his most in a season since 2017.

Stenhouse knows how to win at Talladega, having claimed victories at the Alabama superspeedway in 2017 and 2024.

On Sunday, he came within inches of adding another. Instead, one decision in the final corner left him watching someone else celebrate.