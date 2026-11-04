NASCAR: Ryan Preece Switching to The No. 6 For 2027 Season

Ryan Preece is switching from the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford to the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford beginning in 2027. The change comes after Brad Keselowski, driver and co-owner of the team, announced his departure from the organization last month.

Preece has piloted the No. 60 Ford since the 2025 season and won his first career Cup race last August at Daytona. The No. 6 is an iconic number within the Roush organization, most notably driven by NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

In order to keep the legacy of the No. 6 going, which is currently driven by Keselowski, Preece will carry the number’s banner starting next year.

Ryan Preece Switching Car Numbers in 2027

FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass said the number change does not come as a surprise. Given the history of the No. 6, it was evident that RFK wanted to keep that number on the racetrack next season.

“As expected, Ryan Preece will change numbers and drive the No. 6 for RFK next season. Organization obviously wanted one of its charter drivers in that car number that has a history with the organization,” Pockrass wrote via X.

RFK Racing broke the news of the number change on social media, calling it “a new era of the No. 6 legacy.” In a statement by the team, Preece expressed his enthusiasm about getting to drive the iconic number.

Fittingly, Preece becomes the sixth full-time driver to pilot the No. 6 car for RFK Racing.

“To be trusted with the 6 means more to me than I can put into words. When you think about what this number means to RFK Racing, you think about Jack Roush, Mark Martin and everything they built together. To know this team believes I’m the right person to carry that number into the future is incredibly humbling,” Preece said.

Preece, the 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Series champion, drove the No. 6 throughout his modified career. Now, the 36-year-old out of Berlin, Connecticut gets the opportunity to carry that number at NASCAR’s highest level.

“When I say the number 6 feels like home, it’s because it represents more than racing. It represents the people who believed in me, the relationships I’ve built, and the memories that got me here. To have the opportunity to carry that number into the next chapter of my career means more than I can put into words,” Preece said.

Brad Keselowski Leaving RFK Racing at The End of 2026

The number change comes on the heels of one of the most shocking news stories of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 and co-owner of RFK Racing, is leaving the organization after this year.

The latest development came out on Saturday in Martinsville when it was revealed Keselowski had been granted his full release from RFK Racing. While the 2012 Cup champion has yet to find a ride for 2027, he does not plan on retiring.

Keselowski joined forces with car owner Jack Roush in 2022 to form RFK Racing. The team has found solid success over the last five years with six wins and multiple Chase appearances.

This season, Preece and Chris Buescher both made the Chase. Preece has RFK Racing’s sole victory this season in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.