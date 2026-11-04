NASCAR Reveals Troubling Details Behind Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry Punishments

NASCAR has explained why Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry received major penalties following separate brake-checking incidents during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said the drivers crossed a line by deliberately using their cars’ front structures to damage competitors. Hocevar received a $100,000 fine and a 25-point deduction, while Berry was fined $50,000 and also lost 25 points.

NASCAR reached its decision after reviewing car data and radio audio, which officials said showed deliberate braking.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Sawyer explained why the incidents required serious action and why Hocevar received a larger fine. He also addressed concerns about the softer front bumpers introduced to improve racing and reduce damage.

NASCAR Explains Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry Penalties

NASCAR issued both penalties under Section 4.4a of its Rule Book, which covers actions detrimental to stock car racing. Hocevar also received additional violations under the driver code of conduct.

The review showed Hocevar hard-braked four times on the straightaways directly in front of Austin Cindric. The collision severely damaged Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford, ending his race. Hocevar’s spotter, Tyler Green, repeatedly told him to stop, but the driver did not respond.

Berry braked hard ahead of Ryan Blaney, damaging the front of Blaney’s No. 12 Ford and forcing him behind the wall.

Sawyer said NASCAR relied on modern telemetry and radio communications to reach its decision.

“I think the world that we live in today with the amount of data we can pull off the cars and go back and review that, we can make better decisions,” Sawyer said.

He added that NASCAR wanted the focus to remain on the championship battles at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Why NASCAR Gave Carson Hocevar a Bigger Fine

Hocevar received a $100,000 fine, while Berry received $50,000. Both drivers lost 25 points, but NASCAR considered the repeated nature of Hocevar’s actions and his previous behavioral discussions with officials when setting the financial penalties.

“We just felt like after reviewing all the data and the audio, that this one rose to a level that it needed to be more than just the 50,000 that Josh got,” Sawyer said.

The penalties followed Spire Motorsports’ decision to suspend Hocevar for the season finale at Homestead-Miami. Justin Haley will replace him in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Sawyer confirmed that Spire’s suspension did not influence NASCAR’s decision to fine Hocevar.

He also explained why NASCAR stepped in despite Martinsville’s reputation for aggressive short-track racing.

“We knew Martinsville would be the first test as far as being able to, how they could bump and run, and that’s part of our DNA, that’s part of Martinsville. But what rose to a level of real concern for us was that they had taken the structure of the front of the car and used that as an antic or a strategy to basically ruin other drivers’ days and then we felt like we had to step in.”

NASCAR Addresses Softer Bumpers After Martinsville

NASCAR introduced softer front bumpers following requests from drivers who wanted to reduce the severity of contact and limit aggressive divebombing.

Sawyer said the Martinsville race provided an early opportunity to evaluate the changes. However, he stressed that NASCAR still supports traditional bump-and-run racing when drivers compete within the rules.

The NASCAR official also confirmed that the sanctioning body would continue reviewing the cars to improve safety and maintain competitive balance.

“We’re always learning… We will continue to look at the cars and what we can do to make them as safe as possible… So yes, we will address that as well.”

NASCAR now turns its attention to the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where three Cup Series titles will be decided across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sawyer said the organisation wants its decisions to keep the focus on racing rather than disciplinary issues. The penalties against Hocevar and Berry make clear that NASCAR will take action when drivers deliberately use their cars to damage competitors.