NASCAR Championship Weekend 2026: Full Homestead Schedule, Race Times and TV Channels

The entire NASCAR season comes down to one final weekend, and Homestead-Miami Speedway is about to take center stage.

After months of racing, three national series will crown their champions in South Florida from Nov. 6-8. The NASCAR Cup Series championship race headlines Sunday’s action, but there is plenty on the schedule before the green flag falls, including practice, qualifying and two championship races under the lights.

For fans planning to follow every lap, the weekend also brings a mix of television networks and streaming options. The Craftsman Truck Series championship race will air on FS1, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title race will be televised on The CW, and NBC will carry Sunday’s Cup Series finale.

Here is the complete NASCAR championship weekend schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including race times, qualifying sessions and broadcast information.

NASCAR Homestead-Miami Weekend Schedule: November 5-8

All times listed are Eastern.

Thursday, November 5

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice (NASCAR Channel)

Friday, November 6

10 a.m. — NASCAR State of the Sport with Steve O’Donnell

1:15 p.m. — NASCAR Press Pass

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Press Pass

4 p.m. — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Press Pass

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice (truTV)

7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race (FS1)

Saturday, November 7

11 a.m. — NASCAR Press Pass

1 p.m. — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying (ESPN)

1:45 p.m. — NASCAR Press Pass

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (truTV)

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m. — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race (The CW)

Sunday, November 8

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (NBC and HBO Max)

Following the race — NASCAR Press Pass

The schedule is subject to change, particularly if weather affects on-track activity.

How to Watch the NASCAR Championship Races at Homestead

Three championship races will determine the final titles of the 2026 NASCAR season, beginning Friday night and concluding Sunday afternoon.

Series Date Start Time (ET) TV Channel Craftsman Truck Series Friday, Nov. 6 7:30 p.m. FS1 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Saturday, Nov. 7 5 p.m. The CW Cup Series Sunday, Nov. 8 3 p.m. NBC

Sunday’s Cup Series championship race will also be available on HBO Max, according to NASCAR’s official schedule. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

Fans looking to follow practice and qualifying should pay particular attention to Friday and Saturday. Cup Series teams will have their practice session Friday evening before returning Saturday afternoon to qualify for the season finale.

That qualifying session could prove especially important at Homestead, where tire management, changing track conditions and the ability to run multiple grooves have traditionally played significant roles in race strategy.

What to Know About NASCAR’s Championship Weekend

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host all three national series championship races, with the Cup Series title serving as the weekend’s main event.

The 1.5-mile oval is known for its progressive banking and multiple racing lines, allowing drivers to search for speed from the bottom of the track all the way to the outside wall. Its abrasive surface also places a premium on tire management over long runs.

The championship weekend arrives with plenty of attention on the Cup Series following an eventful stretch of races and several major developments across the garage.

For fans, however, the most important number is 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 8. That’s when the Cup Series championship race is scheduled to begin on NBC, bringing the 2026 NASCAR season to its conclusion.