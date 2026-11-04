NASCAR Issues Steep Fines and Points Penalties After Martinsville Brake-Checking Incidents

NASCAR has handed Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry major penalties following separate brake-checking incidents at Martinsville Speedway. The series released its official Penalty Report on Tuesday, November 3, confirming $100,000 in fines for Hocevar and $50,000 for Berry.

Both drivers also lost 25 championship points after officials reviewed their actions during the race. Hocevar received the heavier punishment after repeatedly hitting the brakes in front of Austin Cindric during Stage 2, while Berry faced a penalty for similar contact with Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR handed suspensions to two No. 60 RFK Racing crew members after a wheel detached from the car during the race.

NASCAR Fines Carson Hocevar $100,000 After Martinsville Incident

NASCAR classified Hocevar’s actions as a Behavioral violation under Section 4.4a of its rule book, which covers actions detrimental to stock car racing and multiple violations of the code of conduct.

The Spire Motorsports driver received a $100,000 fine and a 25-point deduction after repeatedly brake-checking Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford during Stage 2.

NASCAR reviewed SMT data showing several heavy applications of brake pressure, including one exceeding 1,000 pounds. Hocevar’s spotter also urged him to stop.

The contact damaged the nose of Cindric’s car and forced him into the garage. He finished 36th, while Hocevar ended the race in 21st after an earlier single-car spin.

Before NASCAR released its penalty report, Spire Motorsports announced Hocevar’s suspension for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Justin Haley will replace him in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Hocevar accepted responsibility in a statement.

“This is an embarrassing day for me. I let the people down who gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to drive a Cup car. I also let down my team, sponsors, and fans. I crossed the line with my on-track actions and gave Jeff and Spire Motorsports no option but to put someone else in the 77 car this weekend at Homestead. I’ll be rooting for the entire organization this weekend and look forward to coming back in 2027 as a better driver, competitor, and teammate.”

NASCAR Also Penalizes Josh Berry After Ryan Blaney Contact

Berry received a $50,000 fine and lost 25 championship points for a separate brake-checking incident involving Ryan Blaney.

The incident happened near the end of Stage 2, around lap 253. After contact sent Berry’s No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford loose while exiting Turn 4, he hit the brakes and Blaney struck the rear of his car.

The incident damaged the front end of Blaney’s No. 12 Discount Tire Ford. Blaney later spun and finished well down the order, while Berry recovered to finish fourth.

NASCAR classified Berry’s actions under Section 4.4a, the same rule covering actions detrimental to stock car racing. However, his penalty did not include the additional multiple-violations classification attached to Hocevar’s case.

NASCAR Explains Martinsville Penalties and Crew Suspensions

NASCAR Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer discussed the penalties on SiriusXM Radio. He explained that modern data systems helped officials examine the incidents through brake-pressure readings and in-car audio.

Sawyer also explained why Hocevar received a larger fine than Berry. The series had held previous behavioral meetings with Hocevar, making the Martinsville incident a more serious matter.

Sawyer said the incident “rose to a level that it needed to be more than just the 50,000 that Josh got.”

NASCAR also announced separate suspensions involving the No. 60 RFK Racing entry driven by Ryan Preece. James Price and Samuel Wright received two-race suspensions after an improperly installed wheel separated from the car during the event.

The suspensions will cover the next two NASCAR Cup Series races, starting with The Clash at Daytona on February 13, 2027.

The 25-point deductions hurt both drivers in the championship standings. Hocevar’s penalty, combined with his absence from Homestead, ends his 2026 Chase campaign before the finale. Berry also loses a large portion of the points earned from his fourth-place finish at Martinsville.

NASCAR’s latest penalties show how officials are using vehicle data and in-car audio to investigate dangerous conduct and enforce its rules during the final races of the 2026 season.