Former NASCAR Champion Returning For One-Off Race at Homestead

Retired three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Matt Crafton is set to come out of retirement for this Friday night’s season-finale race. The 50-year-old out of Tulare, California returns for a one-off race with ThorSport Racing, the team he shared his greatest career successes with.

Crafton will pilot the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford in Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The retired champion driver notably secured his third Truck Series title at Homestead back in 2019.

Matt Crafton Returns For One-Off Race at Homestead

Crafton broke the news about his return to the Craftsman Truck Series in a social media video.

“Told you it was part time,” Crafton wrote.

In 2019, Crafton made the Championship 4 race, which took place at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Despite being winless, Crafton wheeled the No. 88 truck to a second-place finish in the title race, beating the other championship contenders to secure the title. Crafton became the first winless champion in series history.

In addition to the 2019 title, Crafton won championships in 2013 and 2014, the only back-to-back champion in series history. Crafton is one of only three drivers in Truck Series history to win three championships, along with Ron Hornaday Jr. and Jack Sprague.

Crafton has 15 career victories in the Craftsman Truck Series, which ranks 11th on the all-time wins list. His most recent victory came at the Kansas Speedway in July 2020.

Crafton was best known for his time in the Truck Series with 592 starts across 26 years. He made four starts in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and three starts in the Cup Series.

Crafton retired from full-time Craftsman Truck Series competition at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Ty Majeski, the 2024 series champion, took over the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford for Crafton ahead of the 2026 season.