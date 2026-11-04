‘He Might Have to Sell the Tank’: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reacts to Carson Hocevar’s $100K Fine

Carson Hocevar’s costly week just got even more expensive, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had a pretty memorable reaction when he learned how much the NASCAR Cup Series driver would have to pay.

Hocevar was fined $100,000 by NASCAR following Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, adding another significant penalty to an already difficult end to his 2026 season. The Spire Motorsports driver had previously been suspended by his team for this weekend’s championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Stenhouse, who knows firsthand what it’s like to receive a hefty NASCAR fine, was speaking with Dave Moody when news of the latest penalties broke.

His response offered a little humor at Hocevar’s expense.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reacts to Carson Hocevar’s $100,000 Fine

“I’ve certainly been on the wrong side of one of these fines,” Stenhouse said, according to motorsports reporter Matt Weaver, who shared the exchange on X. “He might have to sell the tank. … That’s a pretty substantial paycheck to have to sign off under.”

This breaks while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the air with Dave Moody. "I've certainly been on the wrong side of one of these fines. He might have to sell the tank. … That's a pretty substantial paycheck to have to sign off under." https://t.co/GhfLk7Eh01 — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) November 3, 2026

The tank reference gave the moment its punch, but Stenhouse wasn’t exaggerating about the size of the penalty.

NASCAR assessed Hocevar a $100,000 fine and docked him 25 points. Josh Berry was also penalized following Martinsville, receiving a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction.

For Hocevar, the financial penalty came on top of the disciplinary action already taken by Spire Motorsports.

The team announced that Hocevar would not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Justin Haley stepping into the No. 77 Chevrolet for the season finale.

Stenhouse Knows What a NASCAR Fine Feels Like

Stenhouse’s comments carry some added perspective because he has been in a similar position.

In 2024, NASCAR fined Stenhouse $75,000 following his postrace altercation with Kyle Busch at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The incident drew widespread attention after Stenhouse confronted Busch in the garage following the NASCAR All-Star Race.

That experience helps explain why the size of Hocevar’s penalty immediately caught his attention.

And while Stenhouse found a humorous way to acknowledge the news, the consequences for Hocevar are substantial.

Beyond the $100,000 fine and points deduction, Hocevar will miss the final Cup Series race of the year. The 23-year-old also issued a public apology Tuesday, acknowledging that his actions at Martinsville crossed a line and expressing regret to his team, sponsors and fans.

He said he intends to return in 2027 as a better driver, competitor and teammate.

For now, Hocevar’s season will end one race early, and Stenhouse’s reaction has provided one of the more memorable responses to NASCAR’s latest round of penalties.