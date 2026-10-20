Historic NASCAR Track Faces Racing Ban Despite Nearly 28,000 Rejected Signatures

A yearslong fight over the future of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has taken another major turn, and nearly 28,000 rejected signatures weren’t enough to stop it.

A petition seeking to end auto racing at the historic Tennessee track has cleared a crucial hurdle, putting the Fairgrounds’ racing future one step closer to a potential citywide vote.

The development comes as efforts to revive the venue and potentially bring NASCAR’s Cup Series back to the Fairgrounds remain unresolved. And for supporters hoping to preserve one of the sport’s oldest racing facilities, the latest decision raises the stakes considerably.

Nashville Fairgrounds Racing Ban Petition Clears Major Hurdle

The Davidson County Election Commission voted 4-0, with one commissioner abstaining, to certify a petition seeking a change to Nashville’s Metro Charter that would ultimately end auto racing at the Fairgrounds.

The vote came despite election officials rejecting 27,567 of the 75,246 signatures reviewed during the verification process.

According to figures reported by Daily Downforce, officials accepted 47,679 signatures, exceeding the required 40,194 by 7,485.

That means more than one-third of the signatures reviewed didn’t count, but organizers still gathered enough valid signatures to advance their effort.

The petition was submitted in September by Restore Our Fairgrounds, a coalition advocating for affordable and workforce housing at the property rather than continued auto racing.

The proposed amendment goes further than simply removing existing protections for racing. It would direct the Fair Board to develop plans to end auto racing at the Fairgrounds as soon as possible after the amendment takes effect.

For Nashville’s racing community, the distinction is significant. The proposal isn’t merely about opening the property to other possibilities. Its stated objective is to bring racing at the venue to an end.

Speedway Supporters Challenge Petition as Legal Fight Continues

Certification doesn’t mean Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is closing, nor does it guarantee the proposal will appear before voters without further challenges.

Speedway supporters have raised questions about how signatures were collected, including allegations that some residents’ names appeared on petition sheets without their permission.

Other residents have alleged that canvassers misrepresented the petition’s purpose, including claims that they were told the speedway was already headed for demolition or that the proposal primarily concerned affordable housing.

Restore Our Fairgrounds disputes those allegations. Coalition representatives have said canvassers were instructed to accurately explain the petition and that verified signature withdrawal requests were honored.

Those competing claims have not been resolved by the commission’s certification vote.

A court hearing scheduled for Oct. 27 could help determine how disputed signature withdrawals are handled and whether the petition can continue toward a public vote.

For now, the certified signature count is enough to keep the effort alive.

What Does This Mean for NASCAR’s Return to Nashville Fairgrounds?

The timing presents another complication for Speedway Motorsports, which has spent years pursuing a renovation agreement that could make the historic short track suitable for NASCAR’s national series.

The Cup Series hasn’t raced at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway since 1984. Although the venue continues to host local and regional competition, a modernized facility has long been viewed as a possible route back to NASCAR’s premier level.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has also been among the prominent voices advocating for the track’s preservation and revival.

But the proposed charter amendment could threaten far more than a potential Cup Series return. If approved and implemented, it would put the continuation of auto racing at the Fairgrounds itself in jeopardy.

The proposal also doesn’t establish a funded housing development that would automatically replace the racetrack. It addresses the future use of the property, not a finalized construction project.

Nashville voters could ultimately weigh in during a proposed August 2027 referendum, provided the petition survives its remaining legal challenges.

The next immediate date to watch is Oct. 27, when the dispute over signature withdrawals is scheduled to return to court.

Until then, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway remains operational. But the campaign to end racing there has now cleared a substantial procedural obstacle, despite tens of thousands of signatures being rejected.