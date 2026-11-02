Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report for Indiana Pacers Game on Nov. 2

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday to take on the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season.

The Hawks are coming off a 121-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. They are 3-4 after the first two weeks of the season and are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-5 and are on a four-game losing streak. They haven’t been the same offensively since Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out due to a left hamstring strain.

The Hawks won last season’s regular-season series 2-1. They have also beaten the Pacers four times in the last five meetings since March 6, 2025.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report vs. Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks have seven players listed on their injury report against the Indiana Pacers. Four players are dealing with injuries, while the other three are there due to different circumstances.

Here is the Hawks’ full injury report vs. Indiana:

Jalen Johnson | Questionable | Sprained Left Ankle

Jock Landale | Out | Strained Left Hip

Mouhamed Gueye | Out | Fractured Left Foot

Henri Veesaar | Out | Torn Left ACL

Kingston Flemings | League Suspension

Keshon Gilbert | G League Two-Way

Jalen Wilson | G League Two-Way

Hawks Injury Report Details

Jalen Johnson sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson being listed as questionable is sort of good news since it could just be a minor injury.

Jock Landale also suffered his injury against the Pelicans. He was off to a solid start off the bench this season after missing the final two weeks of last season and the playoffs because of a sprained right ankle.

Mouhamed Gueye underwent left foot surgery back in July and was initially given a three- to four-month recovery period. That means he could return later this month depending on how he performs in his re-evaluation.

Henri Veesaar is expected to miss his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a workout.

Kingston Flemings was suspended by the NBA for one game after elbowing Bryce McGowens of the Pelicans in the face.

As for Keshon Gilbert and Jalen Wilson, they are on two-way contracts. They have limited appearances for the Hawks in the regular season.