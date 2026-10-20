NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Performance In Celtics-Pistons Game

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Celtics opened up the 2026-27 regular season when they faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

The Celtics lost by a score of 121-113.

Paul George finished with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 7/12 from three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about George on social media:

NBA: “Paul George scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the 2Q of his @celtics debut 🎯 He also moved into 8TH ALL-TIME in 3-pointers made… Boston leads Detroit, 58-45 at the half on NBC and Peacock!”

@Ballislife: “Paul George has 31 PTS (10/14 FG, 6/8 3PT, 5/5 FT), 4 STL in 3 Quarters so far! The previous record for most points in a Celtics debut was 30 (Porzingis in 2023)”

@RTNBA: “Paul George and Jayson Tatum have nearly half of Boston’s points so far 👀 George + Tatum: 28 PTS, 10/22 FG Rest of Celtics: 30 PTS, 10/19 FG”

Boston Celtics: “PG13 HAVING A BOSTON THREE PARTY 👌”

@CelticsLead: “PAUL GEORGE IS CRAZY 🤗”

StatMuse: “Paul George has passed Kyle Korver in all-time threes. Only seven players in NBA history have more.”

Andy Bailey: “This is incredible from Paul George. And I’ll just go ahead and say it, the fact that his heaters can come from three like this can bend the floor in a way Jaylen Brown couldn’t.”

@John_Karalis: “We shouldn’t be surprised by this Paul George performance. People his age love to feast at 4 p.m.”

@JamCristopher: “Paul George has always been a quick starter to just about every season. Before health and fatigue kick in, when he’s healthy and right he’s awesome.”

Bleacher Report: “PAUL GEORGE THROUGH 3 QUARTERS 🔥 31 PTS 10-14 FG 6-8 3 FG 4 STL VINTAGE PG DEBUTS IN BOSTON.”

Looking At George

George is in the middle of his first season in Boston after a trade (via the Philadelphia 76ers) over the offseason.

In addition to the 76ers and Celtics, he has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers.