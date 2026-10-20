NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Performance In Celtics-Pistons Game

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Celtics opened up the 2026-27 regular season when they faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
The Celtics lost by a score of 121-113.
Paul George finished with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 7/12 from three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Performance
Here’s what people were saying about George on social media:
NBA: “Paul George scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the 2Q of his @celtics debut 🎯 He also moved into 8TH ALL-TIME in 3-pointers made… Boston leads Detroit, 58-45 at the half on NBC and Peacock!”
@Ballislife: “Paul George has 31 PTS (10/14 FG, 6/8 3PT, 5/5 FT), 4 STL in 3 Quarters so far! The previous record for most points in a Celtics debut was 30 (Porzingis in 2023)”
@RTNBA: “Paul George and Jayson Tatum have nearly half of Boston’s points so far 👀 George + Tatum: 28 PTS, 10/22 FG Rest of Celtics: 30 PTS, 10/19 FG”
Boston Celtics: “PG13 HAVING A BOSTON THREE PARTY 👌”
@CelticsLead: “PAUL GEORGE IS CRAZY 🤗”
StatMuse: “Paul George has passed Kyle Korver in all-time threes. Only seven players in NBA history have more.”
Andy Bailey: “This is incredible from Paul George. And I’ll just go ahead and say it, the fact that his heaters can come from three like this can bend the floor in a way Jaylen Brown couldn’t.”
@John_Karalis: “We shouldn’t be surprised by this Paul George performance. People his age love to feast at 4 p.m.”
@JamCristopher: “Paul George has always been a quick starter to just about every season. Before health and fatigue kick in, when he’s healthy and right he’s awesome.”
Bleacher Report: “PAUL GEORGE THROUGH 3 QUARTERS 🔥 31 PTS 10-14 FG 6-8 3 FG 4 STL VINTAGE PG DEBUTS IN BOSTON.”
Looking At George
George is in the middle of his first season in Boston after a trade (via the Philadelphia 76ers) over the offseason.
In addition to the 76ers and Celtics, he has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers.
NBA World Reacts To Paul George’s Performance In Celtics-Pistons Game