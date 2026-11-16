Neemias Queta Injury Update: New Concern Surfaces as Celtics Go For 7th Straight

The surprising Boston Celtics reeled off their sixth straight win Sunday in seemingly effortless fashion, running over the Dallas Mavericks 131-94 at TD Garden.

The Celtics have compiled their 11-2 record despite a grueling November schedule that sees them finish their third back-to-back of the month when they face the Orlando Magic Monday at home. But they want a seventh consecutive win, they may have to manage without their 7-foot center who now appears to be hitting his stride in his sixth NBA season and fourth in Boston.

Neemias Queta is the only Boston Celtics player on the injury report for Monday’s Orlando Magic game, listed as questionable due to being in need of rest.

This is load management, not a new injury. Queta played 15 minutes in Sunday’s 131-94 rout of the Dallas Mavericks, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and a block, according to reporter Noa Dalzell on X. The Celtics can still update his status before the 7 p.m. ET tip at TD Garden.

Celtics’ Neemias Queta Injury History and Center Options

Queta has not missed a game this season, and his recent absences have been brief. A January illness and a thumb sprain landed him on the injury report, and a right toe sprain in April sidelined him for the regular-season finale against the same Magic, as it happens.

He also sprained his left ankle against Orlando last November, then returned with a 19-point, 18-rebound game. The heaviest procedure came after the 2024-25 season, when Queta had arthroscopic knee surgery and recovered in time for the offseason and international play.

He appeared in 76 games last season, started 75 and averaged 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. This past July, he signed a four-year contract extension with Boston.

If he sits, Boston turns to Mitchell Robinson and Luka Garza. Robinson, the first big off the bench behind Queta, played 15 minutes Sunday, and Garza, the spacing option, played 14, according to reporter Bobby Krivitsky. Rookie Chris Cenac Jr. has also earned minutes, drawing praise from Jayson Tatum after a recent game.

Even with Robinson behind him, Queta has largely held the starting job all season. Garza supplies floor spacing as a stretch big. Robinson supplies rim protection.

Celtics Season So Far and Neemias Queta’s Growth

The Celtics are 11-2, first in the Eastern Conference, with a net rating between +13.7 and +13.9 that ranks among the league’s best. Queta is averaging about 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, with 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in roughly 22 minutes, shooting in the high 50s from the field. Through nine games, Boston outscored opponents by 17.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor once garbage time was filtered out.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has tracked Queta’s progress game by game.

“Neemi having some playmaking… And that’s an area of growth for him,” Mazzulla said after the Milwaukee win. The coach said Queta has trended upward since his Detroit outing, with standout stretches in Orlando, a solid showing in Houston and key late moments against the Bucks.

“Something happening and not just getting rid of it” is what Mazzulla wants from Queta when the ball is in his hands, as quoted by Hardwood Houdini. That means creating off the catch in the seam or against a smaller defender in the paint. The coach has also credited Queta’s growth in defensive awareness, screening and spacing.

His teammates have weighed in too.

“He’s an NBA starting big man,” Tatum said, according to Sports Illustrated. Derrick White said the Celtics count on Queta to find the right play whenever the ball reaches him, and that his growing confidence is matched by the team’s.

That trust arrives with a healthy roster. The Celtics have not yet experienced a significant injury, and rotation players have missed few games, mostly to rest days and brief illnesses.

Other clubs can’t say the same. The Golden State Warriors are without Jimmy Butler III, who is recovering from a torn right ACL, and the Magic arrive without Paolo Banchero (high ankle sprain), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Noah Penda (hamstring) and Izaiyah Nelson (ankle), according to their injury report.

Questionable means that Boston has not ruled Queta out.