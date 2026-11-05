Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Provides Detailed Explanation Into Neemias Queta’s Development

After starting the season coming off the Boston Celtics bench, Neemias Queta appears to have cemented his place in Joe Mazzulla’s starting lineup.

The offense runs more smoothly with Queta out there, primarily due to his mobility and screening skill. According to Cleaning The Glass, which has a built-in garbage-time filter, the Celtics are +17.3 points per 100 possessions better with Queta on the court than when he’s on the bench.

Speaking to the media following Boston’s 109-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, November 4, Mazzulla detailed the impact Queta had on the game and the improvements he’s shown to begin the season.

“I think, especially once Payton (Payton Pritchard) went out, was a little bit unique with some of our lineup composition and things that we wanted to try and run, and it was a good time to trust guys,” Mazzulla said. “And so, to your point, offensively, I think Neemi (Neemias Queta) having some playmaking, Baylor (Baylor Scheierman) and Derrick’s (Derrick White) crashing at the end of the game, and then defensively, Neemi made some big time plays there like you said.”

Mazzulla continued.

“And that’s an area of growth for him. He’s got to be able to deliver for us night in and night out. He’s gotten significantly better at that after the Detroit game. Had some high-level moments in Orlando, played well against Houston, and you kind of saw it again tonight in critical moments.”

Queta Has Been Producing For The Celtics

Over the first eight games of the season, Queta is averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per night. He’s shooting the rock at a 58.3% clip from two-point range, and even knocking down a couple of three’s to show that he’s working on extending his shooting range.

Nevertheless, it’s Queta’s work as a screener that has stood out. Boston is playing a more transition-based game to begin the season. Drag screens and flare screens have become a staple of how the Celtics get into their early offensive actions.

Queta’s mobility makes him the ideal fit within that system. He’s been proving himself every step of the way. Now, it looks like he’s making the starting center position his own.

Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Is Struggling

When the Celtics acquired Mitchell Robinson during the offseason, the hope was that he’d provide dominance of the glass. After all, he’s one of the best offensive rebounders in the game. However, to begin the season, Robinson has looked like he’s struggling to match Boston’s pace.

Furthermore, his screening has been subpar; he’s struggling to finish around the rim (64% within four feet), and hasn’t provided the rebounding boost many had hoped for. As such, it makes sense to see if moving him to the bench rotation can help bring the best out of him. After all, Robinson thrived as part of the New York Knicks‘ second unit last season.

Queta has earned his spot in the Celtics’ starting lineup, but it’s also true that Robinson hasn’t put up much of a fight, either.