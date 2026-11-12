Charlotte Hornets Announce Grant Williams Injury News Before Suns Game

The Charlotte Hornets have been plagued by injuries to start the season. They are back in action on Thursday, visiting the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

It’s the start of their 4-game road trip. They have a record of 4-7 entering tonight’s matchup against the Suns.

The Hornets could also get a huge boost with the possible season debut of Grant Williams, who has been dealing with a strained right hamstring since before training camp.

Charlotte Hornets Announce Grant Williams Injury News

According to the Charlotte Hornets’ official injury report for Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Grant Williams could play in his first game this season.

Williams is listed as probable, which means he has a high chance of getting cleared and becoming available before tip-off.

In 81 games with the Hornets since his acquisition midway through the 2024-25 season, Williams is averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

Williams ramped up his preparations over the past week, spending time with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League.

“Grant participated with the Swarm and got some contact in,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said via Hornets Roundtable. “Sounds like he responded well from that. He still has some boxes to check from a physical contact perspective, but he’s trending in the right direction.”

Tonight’s game is scheduled for a 9:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets Schedule

After Thursday’s game in Phoenix, the Charlotte Hornets continue their road trip against the LA Clippers on Sunday. They then visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday before ending the trip at the State Farm Arena in an NBA Cup game against the Atlanta Hawks on November 20.

The Hornets then start a favorable four-game homestand, welcoming the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards.

With players like Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder out, the Hornets will need all the offense they can generate. They will have to rely on Coby White, Naz Reid, and Grayson Allen for offense.

Grant Williams is not known for his scoring, but he provides energy and shooting. Moussa Diabate could also be returning from his one-game absence.

The Hornets did a pretty good job in their previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, snapping their six-game losing skid with a 124-112 win.