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Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Provides Injury Update Ahead of Season-Opener vs. 76ers

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Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen is planning to play in the team's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Cavs insider Danny Cunningham reports.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen continues to battle a lingering setback labeled as right patellar tendinopathy (jumper’s knee). The 28-year-old managed it through the second half of last season, and the issue has lingered into the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Allen is listed as questionable heading into the Cavs’ season-opening contest against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

Despite these reports, insider Danny Cunningham says Allen participated in post-shootaround work Thursday morning. He plans to play on Thursday.

Jarrett Allen Played in All Three of Cavaliers’ Preseason Games

Jarrett Allen
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after being called for a foul against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers forward/center appeared in all three of Cleveland’s preseason contests heading into the regular season. This is worth noting as you monitor Allen’s status for the first game of the new campaign.

“Just trying to be cautious about my knee going into year 10,” Allen said, according to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. “Just want to be in the best position to make sure I’m healthy.”

The pain in his right knee began to flare up following the final game of the Cavaliers’ preseason.

“I’d be lying if I said there wouldn’t be limitations,” Allen added. “There’s pain there. But do I think it’s going to hold me back to a detriment? No, I don’t think so.”

Outside of Jarrett Allen’s status, the team listed Khalifa Diop (left knee) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (back) as out for Thursday’s contest.

Cavaliers Look to Improve From Last Season With Revamped Roster

Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Evan Mobley #4, Donovan Mitchell #45, James Harden #1 and Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pose for a portrait during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Arena on September 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

James Harden got a full offseason with the Cavaliers after a midseason trade. Harden committed to Cleveland, signing a three-year, $97 million contract to return to the franchise.

Not only that, but Cleveland added forward Peyton Watson after a complicated restricted free-agent process over the summer. Watson later signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the team.

Cleveland’s anticipated starting lineup for Thursday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers includes Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley.

Mario Hezonja is a new name to join the roster after spending the past five years overseas. Most recently, with Real Madrid.

It will also be interesting to see how the Cavaliers use their 2026 second-round pick, Meleek Thomas, in the rotation. Thomas emerged as a surprise in the NBA Summer League, leading the league in points per game (27.4).

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Provides Injury Update Ahead of Season-Opener vs. 76ers

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