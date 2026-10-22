Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Provides Injury Update Ahead of Season-Opener vs. 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen continues to battle a lingering setback labeled as right patellar tendinopathy (jumper’s knee). The 28-year-old managed it through the second half of last season, and the issue has lingered into the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Allen is listed as questionable heading into the Cavs’ season-opening contest against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

Despite these reports, insider Danny Cunningham says Allen participated in post-shootaround work Thursday morning. He plans to play on Thursday.

Jarrett Allen Played in All Three of Cavaliers’ Preseason Games

The Cavaliers forward/center appeared in all three of Cleveland’s preseason contests heading into the regular season. This is worth noting as you monitor Allen’s status for the first game of the new campaign.

“Just trying to be cautious about my knee going into year 10,” Allen said, according to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. “Just want to be in the best position to make sure I’m healthy.”

The pain in his right knee began to flare up following the final game of the Cavaliers’ preseason.

“I’d be lying if I said there wouldn’t be limitations,” Allen added. “There’s pain there. But do I think it’s going to hold me back to a detriment? No, I don’t think so.”

Outside of Jarrett Allen’s status, the team listed Khalifa Diop (left knee) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (back) as out for Thursday’s contest.

Cavaliers Look to Improve From Last Season With Revamped Roster

James Harden got a full offseason with the Cavaliers after a midseason trade. Harden committed to Cleveland, signing a three-year, $97 million contract to return to the franchise.

Not only that, but Cleveland added forward Peyton Watson after a complicated restricted free-agent process over the summer. Watson later signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the team.

Cleveland’s anticipated starting lineup for Thursday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers includes Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley.

Mario Hezonja is a new name to join the roster after spending the past five years overseas. Most recently, with Real Madrid.

It will also be interesting to see how the Cavaliers use their 2026 second-round pick, Meleek Thomas, in the rotation. Thomas emerged as a surprise in the NBA Summer League, leading the league in points per game (27.4).