James Harden Sends Message After Cavaliers Rookie’s Breakout NBA Debut

James Harden had plenty to celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ dramatic comeback victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, October 26.

The veteran guard helped Cleveland erase a 15-point deficit and secure a 127-125 overtime victory, improving the Cavaliers’ record to 2-1.

On Tuesday, Harden shared a six-photo carousel on Instagram featuring highlights from the victory, accompanied by the caption, “last night was one of those nights #UNO.”

Five photos featured Harden himself, but the final image spotlighted Cavaliers rookie Meleek Thomas, who made a memorable NBA debut against Minnesota.

It was a notable acknowledgment from one of Cleveland’s most accomplished veterans after Thomas delivered an unexpected spark in his first regular-season appearance.

James Harden’s Instagram Post Draws Cavaliers Reactions

Harden’s post quickly attracted attention, accumulating more than 13,000 likes in approximately an hour.

The Cavaliers’ official Instagram account joined the celebration, commenting, “UNO UNO UNO UNO.”

Teammate Peyton Watson also responded, writing, “Under No One,” a reference to the phrase associated with Harden’s UNO branding.

The post followed a victory that required considerable late-game heroics from Cleveland.

Harden delivered one of the game’s biggest plays with 10 seconds remaining in regulation, connecting on a driving floater to tie the score at 113.

Watson then blocked Anthony Edwards’ attempt to win the game, sending the contest to overtime.

Donovan Mitchell eventually delivered the decisive basket in the extra period, finishing with 26 points and seven assists as Cleveland handed Minnesota its first loss of the season.

But the Cavaliers’ comeback also featured an unlikely contributor — one Harden made room to recognize in his Instagram carousel.

Cavaliers Rookie Meleek Thomas Earns Recognition After NBA Debut

Thomas entered Monday’s game without having played a regular-season minute for the Cavaliers.

The 20-year-old guard, selected with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, had remained on the bench for Cleveland’s first two games.

That changed against Minnesota.

Thomas scored 16 points in just 19 minutes, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also collected two rebounds and a steal.

According to the Associated Press, his 16 points were the second-most by a Cavaliers rookie making his NBA debut off the bench, trailing only Brevin Knight’s 18-point performance in 1997.

Thomas scored 10 points in the first half, providing much-needed offense while Cleveland struggled to keep pace with Edwards and the Timberwolves.

After the game, Mitchell praised the rookie for helping the Cavaliers stay competitive.

“For him to be the spark in his first game of the year is not normal,” Mitchell said, according to the Associated Press.

Thomas’ performance was particularly noteworthy given Cleveland’s established backcourt featuring Harden and Mitchell.

Coach Kenny Atkinson explained that Thomas had not played in the team’s first two games because of matchup considerations. Against Minnesota, however, Cleveland needed another ball handler to relieve pressure on its veteran guards.

Thomas made the opportunity count, although he did not play during the game’s final 9:35.

His debut does not guarantee a permanent rotation spot. Still, after spending the first two games watching from the bench, Thomas has given Atkinson a compelling reason to reconsider his minutes.

And judging by the final photograph in Harden’s post, his performance did not go unnoticed by Cleveland’s veterans.