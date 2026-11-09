Nuggets Injury Report: Nikola Jokic Gets Upgrade Before Rockets Game

The Denver Nuggets upgraded Nikola Jokic from questionable to probable for Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. The three-time MVP is expected to play through a right elbow sprain, and he’s one of six Nuggets whose status improved on the NBA’s 2:15 p.m. ET injury report.

As Heavy previously reported, the elbow sprain put Jokic on Denver’s injury report for the first time this season. He and the other four Denver starters were still questionable at 2 p.m. ET. All five moved to probable 15 minutes later, as did reserve wing DeMar DeRozan.

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight Against the Rockets?

Jokic is expected to play against Houston, pending final confirmation. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. MT) on Monday, Nov. 9.

Jokic has played in all eight games for Denver. He logged 36 minutes in Saturday’s 114-102 win over the Indiana Pacers in Mexico City, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He’s averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists through eight games.

Houston has injury issues of its own in the middle. The Rockets ruled out Steven Adams (right soleus strain), Clint Capela (right ankle sprain) and Oscar Tshiebwe (illness). Quadir Copeland and Julian Phillips are out on two-way G League assignments. With Adams and Capela sidelined, Houston has fewer veteran options behind Alperen Sengun to handle Jokic’s minutes at center.

Full Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today vs. Houston Rockets

Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson are all expected to play alongside Jokic. The 2:15 p.m. ET report also specified a left calf issue for Gordon and a right ankle sprain for Johnson. Both had previously been listed under lower-body injury management.

Nikola Jokic — Probable. Right elbow sprain.

Right elbow sprain. Jamal Murray — Probable. Left shin (tibia) contusion.

Left shin (tibia) contusion. Christian Braun — Probable. Left calf contusion and illness.

Left calf contusion and illness. Aaron Gordon — Probable. Left calf injury management.

Left calf injury management. Cameron Johnson — Probable. Right ankle sprain.

Right ankle sprain. DeMar DeRozan — Probable. Low back spasms.

Low back spasms. Julian Strawther — Out. Left knee sprain.

DeRozan’s upgrade matters separately from the starting five. The same back spasms kept him out of Wednesday’s win over Toronto. With Strawther already ruled out, DeRozan gives Denver an experienced shot creator off the bench if he’s cleared.

The Nuggets are also coming off a useful look at Spencer Jones. The wing scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in his season debut against Indiana, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts, according to the team’s game preview. If Denver needs extra wing minutes with Braun and Johnson on the report and Strawther out, Jones already gave the Nuggets a reason to go back to him.