Denver Nuggets Make DeMar DeRozan Announcement Before Pacers Game

The Denver Nuggets expect to get DeMar DeRozan back for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers in Mexico City. Denver listed the six-time All-Star as probable with low back spasms, the same issue that kept him out of Wednesday’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

The designation held on the NBA’s 8 a.m. ET injury report Saturday. Denver has already ruled out Julian Strawther with a left knee sprain, so getting DeRozan back would restore one of the Nuggets’ most experienced options off the bench while another wing remains sidelined.

Tipoff for the NBA Mexico City Game is set for 5 p.m. ET (3 p.m. MT) on NBA TV. The Nuggets’ game preview also lists Altitude 2 and Altitude+ for local coverage.

DeMar DeRozan Likely to Return After Late Scratch Against Raptors

DeRozan was a late scratch against Toronto. He last played Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring nine points on 3-for-7 shooting in 20 minutes in a 118-110 loss. Through six appearances with Denver, he is averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Nuggets signed DeRozan in September after he started all 77 of his games for Sacramento last season. Denver coach David Adelman outlined a bench role for DeRozan before the season. That gives Denver a veteran who can create a shot in the half court when Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are off the floor or when the second unit needs a scoring option late in the shot clock.

Bryce Hopkins and Tyus Jones Gave Denver a Lift Against Toronto

Denver’s bench found production in two different places with DeRozan out Wednesday. Rookie Bryce Hopkins scored a career-high 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Tyus Jones handed out eight assists in just under 18 minutes. Jokić led the 128-109 win with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

That was Hopkins’ fifth NBA game. With Strawther still out, there’s room for Adelman to use Hopkins alongside DeRozan if the veteran plays. Jones can handle the ball while DeRozan works from the elbow or the post, giving the second unit another way to generate a look when the first action stalls.

Indiana will be without Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain), while fellow point guard T.J. McConnell was listed as questionable with a right hamstring strain on Saturday morning. Denver enters at 4-3 and Indiana at 3-6. For the Nuggets, the rotation to watch is the first group Adelman sends out when Jokić sits. DeRozan’s return would give that group a proven scorer to go with the playmaking Jones supplied Wednesday.