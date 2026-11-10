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Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Jamal Murray Statement After Nuggets Loss

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Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 05: Nikola Jokic #15 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets talk during the third quarter of Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on May 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets came up short against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Nuggets had a poor shooting performance in the first half and couldn’t complete the comeback in the fourth quarter as the Rockets earned a 110-100 win.

Only Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic showed up for Denver. Murray had a game-high 38 points, while Jokic had a near triple-double of 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Nikola Jokic’s Strong Statement on Jamal Murray

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
GettyNikola Jokic #15 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets talk during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena on October 22, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after their loss, Nikola Jokic was asked about Jamal Murray’s 38-point night.

Jokic had nothing but praise for his teammate, sending a strong statement about Murray’s leadership.

“He’s amazing,” Jokic said. “I think decision-making, shot-making, he’s a pure scorer. He’s definitely playing on a high level right now, and we need to follow him. He’s definitely our leader right now, and everybody needs to step up and follow him.”

The Nuggets dropped to 5-4 to start the season. They have been inconsistent in the first three weeks, blowing leads and making comebacks.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
GettyJamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during overtime in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

It’s going to be an interesting season for the Nuggets, especially with the rumors surrounding Jokic and Murray.

Jokic has a player option for next season and could opt out to become a free agent.

Murray, on the other hand, was mentioned by The Ringer’s Zach Lowe as a potential trade candidate for the Nuggets at the deadline. He is coming off his first All-Star and All-NBA season.

He averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, which were all career highs.

Warriors Insider Casts Doubt on Nikola Jokic’s Future in Denver

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
GettyNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts to an officials call during the first half of their preseason game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on October 6, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On the latest episode of The TK Show, Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard reported that he heard that Nikola Jokic is not guaranteed to stay in Denver this offseason.

“I’ve been hearing this for a little while,” Kawakami said via NBA Central. “It’s an open thing. It’s an open thing. He’s very likely to go back to Denver, but it’s an open thing. There’s nothing guaranteed about him going back to sign a long extension with Denver.”

It should be noted that one of the teams with cap space next summer is the Golden State Warriors.

As much as Warriors fans want to see Jokic in Denver, the three-time MVP has reiterated multiple times that he wants to finish his career in Denver.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Jamal Murray Statement After Nuggets Loss

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