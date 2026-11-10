Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Jamal Murray Statement After Nuggets Loss

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets came up short against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Nuggets had a poor shooting performance in the first half and couldn’t complete the comeback in the fourth quarter as the Rockets earned a 110-100 win.

Only Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic showed up for Denver. Murray had a game-high 38 points, while Jokic had a near triple-double of 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Nikola Jokic’s Strong Statement on Jamal Murray

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after their loss, Nikola Jokic was asked about Jamal Murray’s 38-point night.

Jokic had nothing but praise for his teammate, sending a strong statement about Murray’s leadership.

“He’s amazing,” Jokic said. “I think decision-making, shot-making, he’s a pure scorer. He’s definitely playing on a high level right now, and we need to follow him. He’s definitely our leader right now, and everybody needs to step up and follow him.”

The Nuggets dropped to 5-4 to start the season. They have been inconsistent in the first three weeks, blowing leads and making comebacks.

It’s going to be an interesting season for the Nuggets, especially with the rumors surrounding Jokic and Murray.

Jokic has a player option for next season and could opt out to become a free agent.

Murray, on the other hand, was mentioned by The Ringer’s Zach Lowe as a potential trade candidate for the Nuggets at the deadline. He is coming off his first All-Star and All-NBA season.

He averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, which were all career highs.

Warriors Insider Casts Doubt on Nikola Jokic’s Future in Denver

On the latest episode of The TK Show, Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard reported that he heard that Nikola Jokic is not guaranteed to stay in Denver this offseason.

“I’ve been hearing this for a little while,” Kawakami said via NBA Central. “It’s an open thing. It’s an open thing. He’s very likely to go back to Denver, but it’s an open thing. There’s nothing guaranteed about him going back to sign a long extension with Denver.”

It should be noted that one of the teams with cap space next summer is the Golden State Warriors.

As much as Warriors fans want to see Jokic in Denver, the three-time MVP has reiterated multiple times that he wants to finish his career in Denver.