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Warriors Add Former Top-20 Pick in Roster Move

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dalen Terry is headed back to the Golden State Warriors’ system. The Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, have brought the wing back after the Oklahoma City Thunder released him, per Boardwalk Buckets.

What Happened With the Thunder

Terry’s NBA stint was short. He signed a two-year non-guaranteed deal with Oklahoma City less than two weeks ago. The Thunder waived him after he appeared in two games.

He did not get much time. Terry recorded two points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two turnovers in 11 minutes.

Terry’s Role in Santa Cruz

Before the Thunder move, Terry was set to be a centerpiece for Santa Cruz. He now gets that chance again. The Warriors’ affiliate gets back a player it had planned around.

Terry’s Path to the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyJaden Hardy of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Dalen Terry of the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game.

Terry is 24 years old and a 6-foot-6 wing. The Chicago Bulls drafted him 18th overall in 2022 out of Arizona. He played in 218 games over his first four seasons.

Chicago declined his fifth-year option. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at last year’s deadline. He did not land an NBA deal in free agency, then joined the Warriors organization through a series of deals over the summer.

What Terry Has Done in the NBA

Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets
GettyDalen Terry formerly of the Chicago Bulls.

Terry has not locked down a rotation spot. He has averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.2 minutes per game over his career. He has shot 44.3 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from three and 63.8 percent from the free throw line.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

For now, Terry’s focus is Santa Cruz. The Warriors will keep him close while they manage injuries at the NBA level. If an opening comes, he will be one name to watch.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors Add Former Top-20 Pick in Roster Move

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