Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Gets Major Award Boost Amid Historic Winning Streak

Yaxel Lendeborg wasn’t among the first 10 players selected in the 2026 NBA draft. Less than three weeks into his rookie season, the Golden State Warriors forward has already moved ahead of the more heralded prospects in one prominent betting market.

Lendeborg is now the favorite to win the 2026-27 NBA Rookie of the Year award at BetOnline Sportsbook, overtaking Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer.

The sportsbook lists Lendeborg at 7/4 odds (+175), followed by Boozer at 5/2 (+250). Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. ranks third at 15/4 (+375).

The shift reflects Lendeborg’s remarkable start and his growing importance to a Warriors team that has won eight consecutive games after opening the season 0-3.

For Golden State, the rookie’s emergence has become one of the season’s most unexpected developments.

Yaxel Lendeborg Surges in Rookie of the Year Race

The Warriors selected Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick after he helped Michigan win the NCAA championship.

His transition to the NBA has been almost seamless.

During Golden State’s eight-game winning streak, Lendeborg has averaged 22.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 55.5% from the field and 44.2% from the 3-point range.

Those numbers have helped reshape a Rookie of the Year race initially dominated by higher draft selections.

Boozer, the third overall pick, was the early favorite after an impressive start with Memphis.

However, Lendeborg’s production has made him increasingly difficult to overlook.

He scored a career-high 37 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1, making six 3-pointers and adding six assists.

That performance offered another glimpse of the versatility that convinced Golden State to select him out of Michigan.

Lendeborg’s latest outing only strengthened his case.

The 24-year-old finished with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, in Monday’s 138-87 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans.

He has become a dependable offensive option alongside Stephen Curry while providing size, rebounding and defensive flexibility.

Golden State Rookie Making History Alongside Stephen Curry

Lendeborg’s emergence has coincided with a remarkable turnaround for Golden State.

The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to win eight consecutive games immediately after starting a season with three losses.

Monday’s 51-point victory over New Orleans completed a perfect six-game homestand.

Curry and Brandin Podziemski scored 25 points apiece, while Lendeborg added another efficient performance.

The rookie’s rapid development has been particularly valuable with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis sidelined.

Golden State needed additional scoring and playmaking around Curry. Lendeborg has provided both.

His early performances have also placed him in rare company.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Lendeborg became only the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 100 points, 40 rebounds and 20 assists through his first five games.

The others include Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor.

Golden State hasn’t produced a Rookie of the Year winner since Chris Webber captured the award in 1994.

Lendeborg now has an opportunity to end that drought.

The season remains young, and Boozer and the rest of the rookie class have plenty of time to respond.

But for a Warriors team riding an eight-game winning streak, its unexpected rookie standout has already established himself as a legitimate award contender.