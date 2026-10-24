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Rockets Star Kevin Durant Posts 5-Word Message After Amen Thompson Stuns Wemby

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Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Kevin Durant #7 and Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets embrace during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant needed five words to celebrate Amen Thompson’s answer to Victor Wembanyama.

“Gimme those. Thank ya,” Durant wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging Thompson above a photograph of the Houston Rockets guard challenging Wembanyama at the rim.

The post followed Thompson’s rejection of Wembanyama’s potential game-tying shot in Houston’s 114-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on October 23. Durant reshared an image credited to the NBA and Rockets, giving the decisive defensive play another endorsement from the teammate who had watched it unfold.

His postgame explanation offered more than five words. It also captured why the finish was so striking: San Antonio had found its towering star near the basket, only for Thompson to erase the advantage.

Kevin Durant’s Instagram Story showing Amen Thompson blocking Victor Wembanyama, with the message “Gimme those. Thank ya.”
HeavyKevin Durant shared this Instagram Story after Amen Thompson’s late block helped the Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-110.

Kevin Durant Explains Amen Thompson’s Block on Victor Wembanyama

According to NBA.com’s Brian Martin, Durant said he anticipated Wembanyama trying to shoot over Thompson after catching the ball.

Thompson had a different ending in mind.

“Twin is a freak athlete. It’s insane how he got up so quick to block that shot,” Durant said.

The timing made the play more than a spectacular photograph. Houston was protecting a two-point lead, and Wembanyama had an opportunity to tie the game. Thompson’s rejection allowed the Rockets to finish the possession with their lead intact.

Fred VanVleet collected the rebound with 0.6 seconds remaining and made the two free throws that established the final margin. Houston improved to 2-0.

Durant had already contributed to that finish himself, making a critical 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining. His Instagram Story put the spotlight on the teammate who supplied the final defensive stand.

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 07: Kevin Durant #7 and Amen Thompson #1of the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 07, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Amen Thompson Delivered More Than One Highlight for Rockets

The block will dominate the replay rotation. Thompson’s work before it deserves space, too.

He finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, according to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle. Shankar also reported that Thompson dunked despite a Wembanyama block attempt earlier in the game.

That gave Houston contributions at both ends against San Antonio’s imposing interior presence. Thompson scored, helped finish possessions on the glass and ultimately supplied the stop that kept the Spurs from drawing even.

Durant added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Austin, where he once starred for the University of Texas. Alperen Sengun led Houston with 29 points, including eight consecutive Rockets points during the fourth quarter, the Associated Press reported.

That distribution of responsibility gave the Rockets several ways to survive a close finish. Sengun supplied interior scoring. Durant delivered a late perimeter basket. Thompson made the defensive play that neither scoring contribution could replace.

One October win cannot establish Houston’s ceiling. It did provide a useful picture of how its stars can share the closing minutes.

Durant helped create the cushion. Thompson made sure Wembanyama could not wipe it away.

Erik C. Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, NFL, MLB and trading card market for Heavy.com. His coverage focuses on breaking news, trade rumors, roster moves, player contracts and the stories driving national fan conversation. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN. More about Erik C. Anderson

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Rockets Star Kevin Durant Posts 5-Word Message After Amen Thompson Stuns Wemby

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