Lakers Get Major Luka Doncic Injury Update From NBA Insider Ahead of Suns Game

The Los Angeles Lakers received encouraging news about Luka Doncic on Thursday, less than 24 hours after their superstar guard suffered a painful ankle injury against the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on “NBA Today” that Doncic woke up Thursday morning “without pain” in his right ankle, an encouraging development ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Phoenix Suns.

According to Charania, Doncic will continue going through the team’s evaluation process in the days leading up to the matchup.

The update offers some relief for a Lakers team that saw two of its top scorers leave Wednesday’s 123-112 victory with injuries.

However, Doncic has not officially been cleared to play Sunday.

Getty Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after an apparent injury against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum on November 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Doncic injured his right ankle late in the fourth quarter Wednesday after landing on Milwaukee forward Kyle Kuzma’s foot.

The Lakers star collapsed to the floor and grabbed his ankle, remaining down for several moments before getting back on his feet.

He stayed in the game long enough to make his free throw but headed to the locker room shortly afterward.

Los Angeles held a commanding lead at the time, allowing coach JJ Redick to remove his starters with just over four minutes remaining.

Doncic finished with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.

Despite the painful-looking injury, the 27-year-old sounded optimistic afterward.

“I’m good,” Doncic told reporters. “Obviously, it’s painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine.”

Redick echoed that assessment during his postgame news conference.

“Luka, I think, is fine. Just a light tweak,” Redick said.

Charania’s Thursday report provided another encouraging sign.

Waking up without pain suggests Doncic avoided lingering discomfort overnight, although the Lakers will still evaluate his ankle before determining his availability.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the schedule provides additional recovery time.

The Lakers do not play again until Sunday, giving Doncic three full days between games.

Lakers Await Austin Reaves Injury Results Before Suns Game

Getty Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Jericho Sims of the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum on November 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While Doncic’s outlook appears promising, the Lakers still have questions surrounding Austin Reaves.

The starting guard exited Wednesday’s victory in the third quarter because of a left heel injury.

Reaves finished with 18 points, five assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes before leaving the court.

Redick said initial X-rays were negative, but the team scheduled additional imaging Thursday to determine the extent of the injury.

The Lakers have not announced a timetable for Reaves’ return.

His status could become particularly important if Doncic experiences any setbacks before Sunday’s game.

Reaves entered Wednesday averaging 25.2 points, giving Los Angeles another reliable scoring threat alongside Doncic.

The Lakers have won seven consecutive games, improving to an NBA-best 11-2 record.

Sandro Mamukelashvili continued his impressive stretch against Milwaukee, scoring 23 points off the bench for the second straight game.

His production could become even more valuable if Reaves misses time.

For now, the Lakers have reason to feel encouraged about Doncic.

Charania’s report suggests the ankle injury may not be as serious as initially feared.

The remaining question is whether Doncic can complete the team’s evaluation process and receive clearance before Sunday’s matchup in Phoenix.