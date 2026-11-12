Luka Doncic Eclipses LeBron James Lakers Record in Win vs. Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven and improved to 11-2 after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 123-112 at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Lakers, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He shot 10-for-25 from the field and made five 3-point shots.

Doncic also suffered an injury scare with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter. He tweaked his right ankle after making a contested jump shot against Kyle Kuzma.

Luka Doncic Breaks LeBron James’ Lakers Record

According to Novig, Luka Doncic passed LeBron James for most games with at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five 3-pointers made in Los Angeles Lakers history.

Doncic now has 29, which he accomplished in less than two full seasons.

James, on the other hand, accumulated his record in 8 seasons.

Kobe Bryant is at third with 14, followed by Austin Reaves with four and D’Angelo Russell with two.

They are the only five players in Lakers history with at least two such games, as per StatMuse.

Other players who achieved the feat at least once are Magic Johnson, Nick Van Exel, Malik Monk, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Josh Hart.

Update on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves Injuries

In his postgame media availability, Luka Doncic told reporters that his ankle is still painful, but he’s feeling good overall.

“I’m good,” Doncic said via Lakers Nation. “Obviously, it’s painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine. We went 3-0 on the road trip, so that’s very good.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick seemingly blamed the hit on Collin Sexton‘s head for Doncic still being on the floor despite a big lead. Sexton had to get out of the game in the fourth quarter to get sutures for his head wound.

Nevertheless, it’s good news that Doncic was present at the postgame press conference. He would have been getting treatment if the injury was severe, though it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lakers take more precautions before their next game.

The Lakers have three days off before finishing their four-game road trip at the Mortgage Matchup Center against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The extra rest is also beneficial for Austin Reaves, who exited the game midway through the third quarter due to a left heel injury. X-rays were negative on Reaves’ heel, but he is set to undergo an MRI.