Dalton Knecht Linked to Lakers’ Western Conference Rival After Major Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t find a trade partner for Dalton Knecht. Now, their former first-round pick could get another NBA opportunity with a division rival suddenly desperate for backcourt help.

The Sacramento Kings have emerged as a potential landing spot for Knecht following a devastating season-ending injury to Ben Simmons, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Simmons tore his right Achilles tendon during Sunday’s practice, ending his comeback attempt before the regular season began. The three-time All-Star underwent surgery Tuesday, leaving Sacramento without a player expected to provide much-needed playmaking and defensive versatility.

The injury has sent the Kings searching for reinforcements, with Knecht among their options.

Dalton Knecht Drawing Interest From Kings, Multiple NBA Teams

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook, Fischer revealed that Sacramento is considering the former Lakers guard after exploring several trades ahead of Monday’s roster deadline.

“They are a team that I know is in the mix for Dalton Knecht,” Fischer said.

“He is not exactly a point guard,” Fischer added, noting that Sacramento has an available two-way roster spot after waiving Adam Flagler.

Knecht isn’t the traditional floor general Sacramento needs following Simmons’ injury, but he could provide perimeter shooting and additional offensive depth.

The Kings previously discussed potential deals involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr., according to Fischer.

Clayton, however, has committed to joining the Dallas Mavericks, leaving Sacramento exploring other possibilities.

Knecht also has other suitors.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on X that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing Knecht to a two-way contract.

That development comes just days after the Lakers decided to move on from their 2024 first-round selection.

Lakers’ Failed Dalton Knecht Gamble Could Benefit Kings

Knecht’s departure marked a disappointing end to his brief Lakers career.

Selected 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, Knecht initially looked like one of the draft’s better offensive prospects.

He averaged 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range as a rookie, highlighted by a 37-point explosion against the Utah Jazz.

But his development stalled following the Lakers’ rescinded trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving Mark Williams in February 2025.

Knecht never regained consistent footing in coach JJ Redick’s rotation. His production declined to 4.2 points per game last season, and the Lakers eventually decided to cut ties.

Los Angeles reportedly explored trading Knecht before Monday’s deadline but couldn’t find a suitable deal.

Now, Sacramento could benefit from the Lakers’ decision.

Knecht wouldn’t replace Simmons’ passing or defensive versatility. Still, at 25, he offers offensive upside on a low-risk contract that would give Sacramento an extended opportunity to evaluate him.

For the Lakers, watching their former first-round pick rebuild his career with a Pacific Division rival would be an unwelcome reminder of an investment that failed to deliver.

For Knecht, it could be exactly the fresh start he needs.