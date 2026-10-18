Lakers Have 2 Players Challenging Ziaire Williams for Starting Role

Ziaire Williams may have emerged as the favorite to claim the Los Angeles Lakers‘ starting power forward job, but two of his teammates have given coach JJ Redick plenty to think about before opening night.

Jake LaRavia and Sandro Mamukelashvili made compelling cases during the preseason, leaving one of the Lakers’ biggest lineup decisions unsettled heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

According to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, Williams appears to have the inside track after impressing Redick with his defense, shooting and leadership.

But LaRavia’s improved perimeter shooting and Mamukelashvili’s versatility have made the competition more interesting than anticipated.

Ziaire Williams Emerges as Favorite for Lakers Starting Job

Williams entered training camp on a veteran minimum contract. He could leave it as a starter.

The 25-year-old forward appeared in only two of Los Angeles’ five preseason games, starting both and averaging 13.5 points.

More impressive was his outside shooting.

Williams made all five of his 3-point attempts while taking on difficult defensive assignments against opposing perimeter scorers.

Redick had already admired Williams’ defensive approach during his time with Brooklyn. Working with him daily has only strengthened that impression.

“Everybody in our building that has been around him for the last, you know, six to eight weeks just recognizes what a special human being he is,” Redick told reporters, according to Nguyen.

The coach also praised Williams’ leadership and potential for continued development.

At 6-foot-9, Williams offers the length and defensive versatility Los Angeles needs alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes and Walker Kessler.

Yet his strong preseason hasn’t completely settled the competition.

Jake LaRavia, Sandro Mamukelashvili Make Strong Cases

LaRavia has looked like a different shooter following a frustrating first season with the Lakers.

The 6-foot-7 forward shot just 32.1% from beyond the arc last season and eventually lost his place in the playoff rotation.

After adjusting his shooting mechanics and working on his mental approach, LaRavia entered the preseason with renewed confidence.

LaRavia had connected on 8-of-15 preseason 3-point attempts, an encouraging development for a player seeking to regain Redick’s trust.

Mamukelashvili, meanwhile, may have been the Lakers’ biggest offensive revelation.

The 6-foot-9 forward-center averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists across five preseason appearances, shooting 55.6% from the field and 54.2% from deep.

His ability to handle the ball, stretch defenses and create opportunities for teammates gives Redick an intriguing offensive option alongside Doncic and Reaves.

But Williams could hold an advantage because of his defensive versatility.

The Lakers struggled on the glass during the preseason, averaging just 39.4 rebounds, the second-fewest in the NBA.

That makes size, rebounding and defensive reliability especially important when determining who should share the frontcourt with Kessler.

LaRavia and Mamukelashvili have demonstrated that they can provide offensive value. Williams has shown he can complement the Lakers’ stars without needing plays called for him.

The starting job remains open, but Redick enters the regular season with a welcome problem: more credible options than he had when training camp began.