Luka Doncic Comments on Lakers’ Ceiling After Blowout Victory

The Los Angeles Lakers had a great start to the 2026-27 season, beating the Warriors 127-105. It was the first game in eight seasons in which they didn’t have LeBron James on the roster. He is now in Philadelphia, meaning this is fully Luka Doncic’s team.

Doncic put on a show in the opener, recording 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Before this game, he took out an ad in the paper to tell the fans that the team is chasing a title. After beating Golden State, he commented further about the team’s ceiling.

Luka Doncic Believes the Lakers Have a High Ceiling

After beating Golden State, Doncic was asked about the team’s efforts. He believes that the team will only get better from here on out.

“That’s just the first game. I think our ceiling is even higher.”

This was the first game with three new starters in the lineup. Walker Kessler had the best debut possible, having a perfect shooting night. He finished 12/12 with 26 points, adding nine rebounds and two blocks. Doncic is one of the big reasons why Kessler was traded to Los Angeles.

Doncic saw Kessler’s skill set and decided that was the kind of center that he needed. That was clear in the first game of the season. Of course, this is still just the first game of the year. There is a lot of basketball to be played to find out just how good this team is.

The Lakers shot 57 percent from the field against the Warriors. That level of shooting likely won’t be sustainable throughout the year. Defensively, LA played well with Kessler anchoring the team. His shot-blocking is something the team needed to be a contender.

Golden State is projected to be a borderline play-in team, so this win might not tell the full story. The Lakers still have to beat true contenders for them to be taken seriously. Doncic understands that, but he was still encouraged with what he saw in game one.

Los Angeles Still Has Questions Surrounding the Rotation

With this game being such a blowout from the second quarter on, the Lakers didn’t have to adjust the rotation very much. At the end of the game, Jake LaRavia twisted his ankle. It’s unclear how bad the injury is, but JJ Redick indicated it might not be as bad as they first thought.

If he has to miss time, that could change what rotation he rolls out for the next few games. Redick decided to start Matisse Thybulle, which might not be a permanent move. He is a good defender, which is why Redick wanted him out there. However, he might opt for more scoring at some point.

Doncic knows that this was a good start to the season. However, there will be storms that they have to weather to become a contender. Still, he thinks this team has the goods.