Los Angeles Lakers Legend Sends Well Wishes to Kristaps Porzingis

On Friday, Kristaps Porzingis announced he’s stepping away from basketball and working with the Golden State Warriors to find a solution to their current situation.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Porzingis revealed that he’s not feeling fully healthy, which is a disservice to the Warriors.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porziņgis wrote. “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

“In this situation, I want to show the utmost respect for the Golden State Warriors and work with them to find a solution that makes sense,” he continued. “I’m thankful to my family and close ones for always being there. Much appreciation to all of you for the support. Onwards and upwards.”

Porzingis initially signed a two-year, $40 million contract to return to the Warriors. However, he missed training camp, and the franchise is now looking to trade him before the deadline.

Lakers Legend Sends Message to Kristaps Porzingis

Amid the recent update on his condition, Kristaps Porzingis received plenty of supportive messages on social media.

One of the biggest names to send his regards to Porzingis was Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol, who replied to his post on X.

“Wishing you the best, Kristaps!” Gasol responded.

Gasol and Porzingis didn’t play together, but the NBA is a family.

The Hall of Famer paved the way for the current generation of players like Porzingis. He was a skillful big man who could score and pass for his size.

Boston Celtics Fans Show Love for Kristaps Porzingis

Despite spending just two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis forged a bond with their fanbase. Porzingis was also instrumental in the Celtics’ championship win in 2024.

Here are some of the messages from the Celtics and Celtics fans to Porzingis:

@celtics: “Get well soon KP 💚”

@NoaDalzell: “This sucks. Kristaps Porzingis’s heroics in the 2024 Finals will live on forever.”

@DanteOnDeck: “You’ll be forever loved in Boston. Get well soon and thank you for 2024.”

@CelticssPride: “The Celtics’ 2nd-best center of the century. The impact he had when he arrived was insane. We’ll never forget Game 1 of the Finals. Thank you, Porzingod.”

@bostonianindc2: “We’ll always have the Porzingkiss. Heal well, KP.”

@CelticsGRD: “Wishing you a speedy recovery champ. You always have a home in Boston.”