Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Sends Well Wishes to Kristaps Porzingis

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers
Getty
DENVER, CO - MARCH 29: Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court late in the fourth quarter of a 116-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

On Friday, Kristaps Porzingis announced he’s stepping away from basketball and working with the Golden State Warriors to find a solution to their current situation.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Porzingis revealed that he’s not feeling fully healthy, which is a disservice to the Warriors.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porziņgis wrote. “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

“In this situation, I want to show the utmost respect for the Golden State Warriors and work with them to find a solution that makes sense,” he continued. “I’m thankful to my family and close ones for always being there. Much appreciation to all of you for the support. Onwards and upwards.”

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Porzingis initially signed a two-year, $40 million contract to return to the Warriors. However, he missed training camp, and the franchise is now looking to trade him before the deadline.

Lakers Legend Sends Message to Kristaps Porzingis

Amid the recent update on his condition, Kristaps Porzingis received plenty of supportive messages on social media.

One of the biggest names to send his regards to Porzingis was Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol, who replied to his post on X.

“Wishing you the best, Kristaps!” Gasol responded.

Gasol and Porzingis didn’t play together, but the NBA is a family.

The Hall of Famer paved the way for the current generation of players like Porzingis. He was a skillful big man who could score and pass for his size.

Boston Celtics Fans Show Love for Kristaps Porzingis

GettyKristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics reacts against Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2025 in New York City.

Despite spending just two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis forged a bond with their fanbase. Porzingis was also instrumental in the Celtics’ championship win in 2024.

Here are some of the messages from the Celtics and Celtics fans to Porzingis:

@celtics: “Get well soon KP 💚”

@NoaDalzell: “This sucks. Kristaps Porzingis’s heroics in the 2024 Finals will live on forever.”

@DanteOnDeck: “You’ll be forever loved in Boston. Get well soon and thank you for 2024.”

@CelticssPride: “The Celtics’ 2nd-best center of the century. The impact he had when he arrived was insane. We’ll never forget Game 1 of the Finals. Thank you, Porzingod.”

@bostonianindc2: “We’ll always have the Porzingkiss. Heal well, KP.”

@CelticsGRD: “Wishing you a speedy recovery champ. You always have a home in Boston.”

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Sends Well Wishes to Kristaps Porzingis

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Lakers News

More Heavy on Lakers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x