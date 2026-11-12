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2 Heat Starters Land on Injury Report Ahead of Cavaliers Clash

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Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat returned from their five-game road trip with some momentum. They also returned with two new concerns about their starting lineup.

Klay Thompson and Pelle Larsson are questionable for Friday night’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday.

Thompson is dealing with left ankle soreness, while Larsson has been listed because of an illness.

Neither player has been ruled out, but their uncertain availability could force coach Erik Spoelstra to make adjustments ahead of Miami’s five-game homestand.

The Heat have won three of their last four games, including consecutive road victories over Sacramento and Utah.

Losing two guards would complicate their attempt to build on that momentum.

Klay Thompson, Pelle Larsson Face Uncertain Status

Miami Heat v Utah Jazz
GettyKlay Thompson of the Miami Heat shoots a three-pointer over Svi Myhailiuk of the Utah Jazz during the second half at the Delta Center on November 10, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Thompson played 30 minutes Tuesday as Miami defeated the Utah Jazz 115-109.

The five-time NBA All-Star finished with 11 points, two assists and two blocks, although he struggled from the field.

Thompson made just three of his 13 shots, including two of 10 attempts from 3-point range.

However, his defense proved valuable down the stretch.

With Utah threatening a late comeback, Thompson delivered a crucial block that helped Miami preserve its lead.

His shooting struggles followed a much stronger performance against Sacramento on Sunday.

Thompson scored 23 points in that victory, connecting on seven 3-pointers as the Heat defeated the Kings 114-108.

That outside shooting remains particularly important alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose ability to attack the paint creates opportunities for Miami’s perimeter players.

Larsson, meanwhile, has emerged as another valuable contributor in Spoelstra’s rotation.

The 25-year-old guard scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Utah.

He shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, while playing 31 minutes.

Larsson also provided an important offensive spark during the second quarter, helping Miami establish control before Utah’s late rally.

His questionable designation raises the possibility of another adjustment to the Heat’s backcourt.

Heat Could Need More Help From Supporting Cast

Miami Heat v Utah Jazz
GettyPelle Larsson of the Miami Heat holds off Josh Okogie of the Utah Jazz as he brings the ball up the court during the first half at the Delta Center on November 10, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

If Thompson and Larsson cannot play, Spoelstra could lean more heavily on Andrew Wiggins, Ryan Conwell and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Wiggins scored 13 points on efficient 5-of-8 shooting against Utah, providing valuable offense despite playing fewer than 19 minutes.

Conwell logged 21 minutes, although he struggled with his shot.

Davion Mitchell could also face an increased workload after contributing 19 points and eight assists against the Jazz.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a right wrist sprain.

The two-time MVP played through the injury Tuesday, finishing with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

His probable designation offers encouragement, although Miami still needs clearance for Thompson and Larsson.

The Cavaliers present another difficult Eastern Conference test for a Heat team trying to find consistency after a challenging start.

Friday’s matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.

For now, Miami must prepare for the possibility of opening its homestand without two players who contributed to its recent road victories.

Their final availability will become clearer closer to tipoff.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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2 Heat Starters Land on Injury Report Ahead of Cavaliers Clash

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