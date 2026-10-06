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Milwaukee Bucks Announce Official Roster Move To Add Ex-76ers Player

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New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
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ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 04: Johni Broome #22 of Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on October 04, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a roster move on Tuesday, October 6.

The team officially announced the acquisition of the veteran center, Johni Broome. The second-year player joins the team after starting his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Welcome, Johni!” the Bucks wrote on X.

In addition to welcoming Broome, the Bucks announced that they have waived John Butler Jr.

Johni Broome Gets A Second Chance

2025 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Johni Broome #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images)

The new Bucks frontcourt player is already on his third team heading into year two.

Last year, Broome was a second-round pick (No. 35 overall) for the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the team after a strong stint at Auburn.

Although Broome started his NCAA run at Morehead State, he played out his final three seasons with Auburn. In 2024-2025, Broome appeared in 36 games, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Michigan State v Auburn
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers reacts against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the South Regional Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Broome was named All-American, SEC Player of the Year, and First-team All-SEC.

When he joined the Sixers, Broome didn’t get too much action with the main roster. The Sixers rolled him out for 11 games, averaging just five minutes of action.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
GettyABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 02: Johni Broome #22 of Philadelphia 76ers reacts during a preseason game between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on October 02, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Broome spent a chunk of his rookie season playing in the NBA G League for the 76ers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Back in July, the Sixers traded Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers as a salary dump. The Clippers weren’t bringing on Broome for a tryout. Although he stuck with the team for multiple months, the Clippers cut ties with the center in late September.

It took some time for Broome to find his next destination, but the young veteran will score a chance with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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