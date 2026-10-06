Milwaukee Bucks Announce Official Roster Move To Add Ex-76ers Player

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a roster move on Tuesday, October 6.

The team officially announced the acquisition of the veteran center, Johni Broome. The second-year player joins the team after starting his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Welcome, Johni!” the Bucks wrote on X.

In addition to welcoming Broome, the Bucks announced that they have waived John Butler Jr.

Johni Broome Gets A Second Chance

The new Bucks frontcourt player is already on his third team heading into year two.

Last year, Broome was a second-round pick (No. 35 overall) for the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the team after a strong stint at Auburn.

Although Broome started his NCAA run at Morehead State, he played out his final three seasons with Auburn. In 2024-2025, Broome appeared in 36 games, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Broome was named All-American, SEC Player of the Year, and First-team All-SEC.

When he joined the Sixers, Broome didn’t get too much action with the main roster. The Sixers rolled him out for 11 games, averaging just five minutes of action.

Broome spent a chunk of his rookie season playing in the NBA G League for the 76ers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Back in July, the Sixers traded Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers as a salary dump. The Clippers weren’t bringing on Broome for a tryout. Although he stuck with the team for multiple months, the Clippers cut ties with the center in late September.

It took some time for Broome to find his next destination, but the young veteran will score a chance with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.