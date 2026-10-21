Bucks’ Former 1st-Round Pick Leaves NBA for Germany After Playing for Knicks, 76ers

One of the reasons the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t quite get things right near the end of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era is that they didn’t exactly nail all their draft picks.

That includes the former first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp.

Beauchamp was drafted just four years ago, but for now, he’s already out of the NBA.

Where is MarJon Beauchamp?

Beauchamp signed this offseason to play in Germany.

He’s going to be suiting up for powerhouse Bayern Munich — more known for its soccer prowess on the pitch, but also a high-money organization that runs a top European basketball team, too.

That’s where Beauchamp will be playing this season as he looks to revive his career.

MarJon Beauchamp NBA Career

The Bucks drafted Beauchamp with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He had just completed a season playing for the NBA G League Ignite — a group the league put together for a few years to allow promising prospects to play in a more professional environment rather than college basketball.

While it’s not clear whether Beauchamp would’ve been better off traveling the more traditional NCAA path, that’s not the route he took, and the Bucks saw enough potential in him to draft him anyway.

Beauchamp could never really break into the rotation in Milwaukee. His first season, he averaged 13.5 minutes per game across 52 appearances (11 starts).

As a rookie, Beauchamp averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He was very inefficient at just 39.5% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range.

Beauchamp’s efficiency increased in his second Bucks season as he shot 48.8% from the floor and 40.0% from 3 in 12.7 minutes per game across 48 games. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Beauchamp played 26 more games for the Bucks in 2024-25, at just 4.7 minutes per game, before being traded by the Bucks to the Clippers for Kevin Porter Jr.

The Clippers waive Beauchamp after less than a month, and he signed with the Knicks for the rest of that season.

He then spent the 2025 preseason with the Trail Blazers but didn’t make the team, and he got to play for the Philadelphia 76ers for a portion of the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Beauchamp got three games with the Clippers, six with the Knicks and 14 with the 76ers.

He averaged just 5.7 minutes with the Clippers and 2.8 minutes with the Knicks in 2024-25.

With the 76ers in 2025-26, Beauchamp got 14.0 minutes per night across 14 games while averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and shooting 43.4% from the floor and 34.0% from 3-point range.

He may have had small NBA interest, but he instead took the path of a solid contract with a European power to give himself a new chance to shine.