Bucks Rookie Brayden Burries is a Bright Spot Amid the Darkness

When the Milwaukee Bucks traded franchise legend Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, it signaled a change in direction for the organization.

It’s been a rough start to the post-Giannis era, although that wasn’t unexpected. Despite receiving a decent return in the trade in the form of Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, Nate Ament, the right to swap first-round picks with Miami in 2030, an unprotected first-round pick in 2031, an unprotected first-round pick in 2033 and a second-round pick in 2033, according to Spotrac, the Bucks have started the 2026-27 season 1-9.

Milwaukee is losing by an average margin of more than 15 points per game. They have a 106.5 offensive rating (27th), a 119.6 defensive rating (27th) and the NBA’s second-worst net rating at minus-13.1.

Brayden Burries Is Showing Signs

However, one bright spot early in the season has been Brayden Burries. The first move in the Bucks’ rebuild was drafting the 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Arizona with the 10th overall pick, and he has shown flashes of potential amid the losing.

In particular, the rookie’s 2-point shooting has stood out, as Locked On Bucks host Frank Madden noted in a post on X.

“Would love to see more DHOs [designated handoffs] and solid screens to give Brayden runway to attack like this. He’s shooting 62% on twos (meaning he should shoot more) and has looked really comfortable pulling up or getting to rim since Vegas.”

Would love to see more DHOs and solid screens to give Brayden runway to attack like this. He’s shooting 62% on twos (meaning he should shoot more) and has looked really comfortable pulling up or getting to rim since Vegas. https://t.co/T2dW0ZW1Dg — Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) November 10, 2026

Burries’ Start to the 2026-27 Season

Through the Bucks’ first 10 games, Burries has the fifth-highest usage percentage on the team. However, that number has climbed to third since he was inserted into the starting lineup over the past four games.

Splitting his season into the first six games, when he came off the bench, and the past four games, when he has started, his statistics show an increase in production. All statistics are according to Basketball-Reference.

First six games (averages per game): 15.8 minutes, 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 5.7 field goal attempts, 47.1% shooting, 29.4% on 3-pointers, 64.7% on 2-pointers.

Last four games (averages per game): 28.8 minutes, 13 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 11.8 field goal attempts, 42.6% shooting, 15.8% on 3-pointers, 60.7% on 2-pointers.

Breaking it down even further, according to NBA.com’s shooting splits, Burries has shot 17 of 25 on field goal attempts from less than 5 feet, 5 of 9 on shots from 5-9 feet, 4 of 8 from 10-14 feet, 2 of 3 from 15-19 feet and 8 of 36 from more than 20 feet.

Most rookies struggle to shoot from distance early in their careers, so you would expect the rookie’s 3-point percentage to improve as he gets accustomed to the NBA’s longer 3-point line. It’s encouraging to see his high shooting percentage on 2-point attempts and his willingness to attack the rim as a guard.

Bucks fans are hoping they have found their next young franchise cornerstone, and his development may be one of the few reasons to tune in to Bucks games this season.