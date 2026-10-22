Why Caris LeVert Isn’t Playing After Bucks-Pistons Trade

At the time of the trade, it seemed like the Milwaukee Bucks were doing what they could to potentially set up a post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

They acquired the bucket-getting guard Caris LeVert from the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Bucks also got two second-round picks while sending Detroit two players: Gary Harris and Taurean Prince.

Milwaukee’s usage of LeVert in their opening-night loss on Wednesday, though, would suggest they might have different plans for him.

LeVert didn’t play a single second.

Why Isn’t Caris LeVert Playing?

The best guess as to why LeVert didn’t play on opening night is that the Bucks don’t really plan to have him in their rotation this season.

That’s not to say he’s going to remain on the roster and being a DNP-Coach’s Decision all season long.

Rather, the Bucks may be looking to move on from LeVert.

LeVert was at risk of losing his roster spot at the end of the preseason, but the Bucks cut Kevin Porter Jr. instead.

That doesn’t mean LeVert is safe:

Caris LeVert just may not last too much longer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin but thanks to them waiving -KPJ for purposes to declutter the Guard Room he has made the *opening-day roster*. Technically*, wouldn’t be surprised though if they did entertain a waive/buyout right quick, then promptly hit some more asset-collection in a “salary-dump” or player-addition via the market. ^This could reasonably occur even after the cutdown-deadline, but surely if not addressed anytime soon his expiring-contract could become trade-collateral or weaponized as a “cut”-contract (TBD). — Ben Sig (@sig_50) October 20, 2026

The Bucks could give LeVert some playing time in the meantime if they want to, but there really is no value in that for them if they truly plan on cutting LeVert loose in some form at some point. Why risk him getting hurt?

Any playing time LeVert gets also takes away from the chance for the Bucks’ younger players to get on the court. And it sure makes sense for Milwaukee to play a guy who is part of their future rather than LeVert is he isn’t viewed in that picture.

Can Caris LeVert Still Play?

LeVert remains a quality bucket getter who even showed that trait at times in the playoffs last season for the Pistons.

He’s not in his prime anymore, and he’s a bit too much of a midrange shooter and not enough of a 3-point shooter to fit on every roster in the modern game.

But as the season goes along, there will likely be a team or two that looks at their bench and wishes they had more firepower. That might set them up to call the Bucks and take LeVert off Milwaukee’s hands.