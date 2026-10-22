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Why Caris LeVert Isn’t Playing After Bucks-Pistons Trade

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 05: Caris LeVert #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against Cody Williams #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter in a preseason NBA game at Fiserv Forum on October 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

At the time of the trade, it seemed like the Milwaukee Bucks were doing what they could to potentially set up a post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

They acquired the bucket-getting guard Caris LeVert from the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Bucks also got two second-round picks while sending Detroit two players: Gary Harris and Taurean Prince.

Milwaukee’s usage of LeVert in their opening-night loss on Wednesday, though, would suggest they might have different plans for him.

LeVert didn’t play a single second.

Why Isn’t Caris LeVert Playing?

The best guess as to why LeVert didn’t play on opening night is that the Bucks don’t really plan to have him in their rotation this season.

That’s not to say he’s going to remain on the roster and being a DNP-Coach’s Decision all season long.

Rather, the Bucks may be looking to move on from LeVert.

LeVert was at risk of losing his roster spot at the end of the preseason, but the Bucks cut Kevin Porter Jr. instead.

That doesn’t mean LeVert is safe:

The Bucks could give LeVert some playing time in the meantime if they want to, but there really is no value in that for them if they truly plan on cutting LeVert loose in some form at some point. Why risk him getting hurt?

Any playing time LeVert gets also takes away from the chance for the Bucks’ younger players to get on the court. And it sure makes sense for Milwaukee to play a guy who is part of their future rather than LeVert is he isn’t viewed in that picture.

Can Caris LeVert Still Play?

LeVert remains a quality bucket getter who even showed that trait at times in the playoffs last season for the Pistons.

He’s not in his prime anymore, and he’s a bit too much of a midrange shooter and not enough of a 3-point shooter to fit on every roster in the modern game.

But as the season goes along, there will likely be a team or two that looks at their bench and wishes they had more firepower. That might set them up to call the Bucks and take LeVert off Milwaukee’s hands.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Caris LeVert Isn’t Playing After Bucks-Pistons Trade

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