Jaden McDaniels did something he almost never does. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Minnesota’s 113-106 win over the Oklahoma Thunder on Wednesday, his second straight 30-point game. It’s only the fourth 30-point game of his NBA career, and it came right after a career-high 34 against Brooklyn on Monday.

Jaden McDaniels Consecutive 30-Point Games Cap a Career Week

McDaniels was efficient and aggressive against Oklahoma City. He shot 11-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three, went 6-of-6 at the line, and finished with five assists and no turnovers.

Monday’s line against the Nets was just as strong. He scored 34 points in 34 minutes on 12-of-16 shooting and 4-of-4 from three, with 10 rebounds and six assists. That made him the first player in team history with that stat line. Wednesday’s game reportedly makes him the third Timberwolf, after Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Garnett, to post 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in consecutive games.

Third-Quarter Surge Flips the Game

Minnesota opened with a 14-2 burst, but it missed its first 11 shots of the second quarter and trailed by six at halftime. Oklahoma City stretched the lead to 74-63 with less than six minutes left in the third.

That’s when McDaniels took over. Minnesota closed the quarter on a 24-9 run to take an 87-83 lead into the fourth, and McDaniels scored 12 of his 17 third-quarter points during it.

He Outplayed Shai at the Other End

McDaniels guarded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who also scored 32. SGA needed 11 more field-goal attempts and an extra free throw to get there. McDaniels finished with a team-high plus-13.

It was an impressive win for a short-handed team. The Wolves were without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark, and both teams had 10 players out. Ayo Dosunmu added 16 points, and LaMelo Ball had 19 points and eight assists before leaving late with a left ankle injury. Minnesota improved to 14-5 and 3-0 in NBA Cup play. It has won 10 of its last 12.

The Unexpected Scoring Burst

McDaniels has always been valued for his defense and versatility more than his scoring. This season he’s averaging about 18 points a game, a career best, and he’s made his All-Star goal clear.

Four 30-point games in more than six seasons is still a short list. But the Jaden McDaniels consecutive 30-point games have come with efficiency and no sign of his defense slipping. He isn’t supposed to be the guy putting up these numbers, and that’s why the performance stands out.