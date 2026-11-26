Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball appears to have avoided a severe injury after exiting late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 113–106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ball had to be helped off the court with 2:29 remaining after landing on Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein’s foot and rolling his ankle. After an initial evaluation on the bench, he hobbled to the locker room in visible pain.

After the game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch admitted that Ball’s injury “looked pretty bad,” but he didn’t have an update on the star guard.

LaMelo Ball Injury Update

Ball was in good spirits after the game, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, an encouraging sign that he avoided a major injury.

“LaMelo Ball was in very good spirits after the game, laughing and joking with teammates in the locker room,” Krawczynski reported via X.

“There is no immediate word on his ankle injury, but judging by the mood, he seems to have avoided a major one.”

Timberwolves Keep Winning

When Ball went down with the injury, the Timberwolves had just a one-point lead. However, Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu made some big shots down the stretch to seal Minnesota’s third straight win, as Chris Finch’s team improved to 14-5.

McDaniels finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Garnett as the only Timberwolves to record back-to-back 30/10/5 games. The two-way wing has been instrumental in Minnesota remaining a top-three seed since the injury to Anthony Edwards, the team’s best player.

“He’s a star,” Rudy Gobert said of McDaniels, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“He’s one of the best two-way players in the league.”

With Edwards unlikely to make the All-Star team, there’s growing momentum for McDaniels to earn his first All-Star nod for averaging career-highs across the board. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie made a case for McDaniels as an All-Star on Wednesday.

“I kinda think I would lean Jaden McDaniels over LaMelo right now as the Wolves’ all-star this year, and that is in no way, shape or form questions about LaMelo,” he wrote.

“It’s more than Jaden has been THAT good. Tonight’s game was ridiculous vs. OKC.”