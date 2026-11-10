Trey Murphy III Gets Key Injury Update

Trey Murphy III missed Monday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors with bilateral patellar tendinopathy in his knee. Underdog NBA has now reported that Murphy is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Murphy has missed two games this season, so being listed as probable for good news for the Pelicans.

Trey Murphy III is Needed

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 16: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans lays up a shot against P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Smoothie King Center on March 16, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

The Pelicans got blown out in their game against the Warriors. From start to finish, it was a bad game for New Orleans. Murphy may not have helped them win the game, but his presence certainly changes how teams guard. His shooting ability and athleticism make defenders stay attached. This ultimately opens up the lane for players like Zion Williamson and Derik Queen.

Murphy is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and on a team with a lot of slashers. He is also more than just a shooter; he is a scorer with improved dribbling and mid-range shooting. He is a valuable piece to this Pelicans team. Murphy also shows up big at the end of close games with confidence and big shot-making.

Next Game Vs Nets

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during the preseason game at Kaseya Center on October 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images)

The game against the Nets will be a good game for Murphy to get back on track. It will also be a good game for New Orleans to forget about their blowout loss and get a win. They will be playing a struggling Nets team that has tried multiple different lineups already this season. New Orleans is a team that many actually expected to be a little better than they are now.

Murphy will have a chance to get a lot of shots up against a team that has been struggling to stop anyone. This will also be a chance for the Pelicans to show that their not one of the bottom teams and their better than their record shows. Murphy is a big part of this team, and barring any setbacks, he is listed as probable.