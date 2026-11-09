Trey Murphy III Facing Pelicans Injury Concern

Marc Stein has reported that New Orleans Pelicans star player Trey Murphy III is out Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Murphy is dealing with a bilateral patellar tendinopathy injury. This will be the second game of the early season that Murphy will miss. Murphy stats have been lower than in the last two seasons, but his shooting has remained around the same.

Trey Murphy III Early Season

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 06: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes in for a dunk during the first half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on November 06, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Murphy’s points have dropped this far compared to his last two seasons, when he averaged over 21 points per game. This season, through nine games, he is at 15.6 points per game. Most of the time, when a player’s points drop like that, their percentage will drop too. However, he has maintained around the same percentage as last season, shooting 37.7% on threes. That is still good shooting, and he is still playing solid basketball.

Murphy is in a situation right now where he isn’t having to do as much. They have two young players, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, who have been playing really well. They also have Zion Williamson healthy, who is a star when he’s on the court. The workload of having to keep the team in the game isn’t all on Murphy anymore. He is also getting easier shots because everyone is healthy and the young players are improving.

Pelicans Without Murphy

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 04: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime at Fiserv Forum on February 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

New Orleans will have to find shooting from somewhere else. They are going up against a team that has now won seven games in a row. The Golden State Warriors are looking legit right now. If the Pelicans want a chance to win this game, Fears, Williamson, and Queen will all need to have big nights. They may need to attack the paint more and put pressure on the rim.

This will be a good test for an inconsistent Pelicans team still trying to find an identity. If they can somehow come out with a win in this game, it’ll point them in the right direction. New Orleans will need someone to step up and provide similar production and shooting that Murphy has given them.

With Murphy being out due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy, the question becomes: who will step up? Against a red-hot Warriors team, they will need someone outside of Williamson, Fears, and Queen to provide offense. This will be a true test for a Pelicans team that has struggled so far.