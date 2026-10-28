Pelicans Asking Price for Herb Jones Revealed

The New Orleans Pelicans‘ asking price in a potential trade sending away Herb Jones has been revealed, and it’s a high price.

While it’s still early in the season, the Pelicans are 0-3, and it doesn’t feel like much is going to change, as they are one of the weakest teams in the Western Conference on paper and thus likely to miss the playoffs once again.

That’s why the team’s front office is considering making moves, and one of them could be trading away Jones, one of the NBA’s top defensive forwards.

Pelicans Want 2 First-Round Picks for Herb Jones

According to Shamit Dua, the Pelicans want two first-round picks in a trade for Jones, but to this point, no other team has matched their asking price.

“League sources say the Pelicans have held firm at an asking price near two first-round picks, though no team has met that figure. Many in the league believe Jones’ value will continue to go down if his minutes continue to be sporadic. Jones’ contract is also slated to jump next year from $14.9 million to $20.8 million. Nevertheless, several playoff teams view Jones as a valuable cultural and basketball fit,” Dua wrote.

Jordan Poole Wants Out

In addition to potentially trading Jones, Dua also reported that Pelicans guard Jordan Poole wants out and has informed the team that he is open to moving on.

“Jones is not the only veteran whose future in New Orleans is uncertain. Sources say Jordan Poole has told the Pelicans he would be open to opportunities elsewhere. His preference raises a broader question about how many of the team’s veterans see their long-term future in New Orleans. Poole has also recorded more minutes than Jones in the last two contests,” Dua wrote.

So, will the Pelicans make some moves? It feels like president of basketball operations Joe Dumars should be open to anything at this point, as the Pelicans seem like a lost cause and a team that should essentially be open to having a fire sale for any of its veteran players as they look to build around their young players.