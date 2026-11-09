New Orleans Pelicans Announce Zion Williamson News Before Warriors Game

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson for the first time this season when they face the Golden State Warriors on Monday, November 9.

Williamson was officially ruled out on the NBA’s injury report, with the team listing rest as the reason for his absence. The decision comes as New Orleans prepares for the second night of a back-to-back after falling 139-123 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

It is a significant development for a Pelicans team already dealing with several injuries, including an absence for fellow starter Trey Murphy III.

Williamson had appeared in all 10 of New Orleans’ games this season, making Monday his first missed contest of the 2026-27 campaign.

Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight? Pelicans Rule Out Star Forward

No, Zion Williamson will not play against the Warriors on Monday. The Pelicans have officially ruled him out due to rest, rather than a newly reported injury.

The designation is particularly noteworthy considering Williamson’s history of injury problems. However, there is no indication in Monday’s official report that he sustained a new injury.

Williamson played 31 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Clippers, finishing with 25 points on a perfect 9-for-9 shooting performance while collecting four rebounds.

Despite his efficiency, New Orleans suffered its sixth loss of the season, dropping to 4-6 ahead of Monday’s matchup with Golden State.

Williamson has averaged 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals through his first 10 games of the season. He has also shot 62.8% from the field while averaging approximately 33 minutes per contest.

His availability had been one of the encouraging developments for New Orleans early this season. As Heavy previously reported, Williamson delivered a 25-point, 11-rebound performance in an overtime victory against Memphis earlier this month.

For now, Monday’s absence appears to be a precautionary decision tied to the schedule. His next opportunity to play comes Wednesday, November 11, against the Brooklyn Nets, although his availability for that game has not been officially confirmed.

Pelicans Injury Report: Trey Murphy III Also Out Against Warriors

Williamson is not the only significant absence for New Orleans.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Murphy has been ruled out with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, while Yves Missi remains sidelined with a left knee contusion and bone bruise.

Trendon Watford is also out with a right ankle sprain. Malik Dia and Jaron Pierre Jr. are listed as unavailable due to their G League two-way assignments.

Murphy has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, meaning New Orleans will be missing two of its most important offensive players.

That creates an opportunity for rookie Jeremiah Fears and second-year forward Derik Queen to shoulder additional offensive responsibility. Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones could also see expanded roles as the Pelicans adjust their rotation.

The timing is far from ideal.

Golden State enters Monday’s game with a 7-3 record and seven consecutive victories after opening the season with three losses. Stephen Curry has averaged 31.3 points per game, presenting another major challenge for a New Orleans defense that surrendered 139 points Sunday.

The Pelicans are scheduled to face the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

With Williamson and Murphy both unavailable, New Orleans will have to find a different formula against one of the NBA’s hottest teams.